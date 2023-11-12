MagazineBuy Print

ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: Full list of top 10 wicket-takers after league stage; Zampa on top, Bumrah fifth

ICC World Cup 2023: Here is the list of the top wicket-takers of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 after the end of the league stage.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 22:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Adam Zampa in action against England during the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.
infoIcon

Australia’s Adam Zampa in action against England during the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, with 22 wickets in nine league-stage matches.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah is fifth on the list, while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, with 16 wickets each, are the other Indians in the top 10.

Here are the top 10 wicket-takers of ICC World Cup 2023:

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Adam Zampa (AUS) 9 22 5.26 18.90 4/8
Dilshan Madushanka (SL) 9 21 6.70 25.00 5/80
Gerald Coetzee (SA) 7 18 6.40 19.38 4/44
Shaheen Afridi (PAK) 9 18 5.93 26.72 5/54
Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 9 17 3.65 15.64 4/39
Marco Jansen (SA) 8 17 6.41 24.41 3/31
Mohammed Shami (IND) 5 16 4.78 9.56 5/18
Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 9 16 3.97 18.25 5/33
Mitchell Santner (NZ) 9 16 4.81 24.87 5/59
Bas de Leede (NED) 9 16 7.26 30.43 4/62

