ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: Full list of top 10 wicket-takers after league stage; Zampa on top, Bumrah fifth

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, with 22 wickets in nine league-stage matches.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah is fifth on the list, while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, with 16 wickets each, are the other Indians in the top 10.

Here are the top 10 wicket-takers of ICC World Cup 2023: