NED vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets, World Cup results

The Netherlands, fresh off dismantling high-flying South Africa, will look to add to its win tally as it takes on the winless Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in the ODI World Cup on Saturday.

Sri Lanka has had a nightmarish start to the World Cup, folding convincingly in all three of its matches so far. But it can take confidence from the fact it has a 100% win record against the Dutch in ODIs.

NED vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 5 Netherlands won: 5 Sri Lanka won: 0 Last result: Sri Lanka won by 128 runs (Johannesburg, 2023)

This will be the first time Sri Lanka and Netherlands play against each other in the ODI World Cups.

NED vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS Highest score (NED) - 258 in 49 overs (Amstelveen, 2006) Lowest score (NED) - 86 in 29.3 overs (Colombo, 2002) Highest score (SL) - 443/9 in 50 overs (Amstelveen, 2006) Lowest score (SL) - 213 in 47.4 overs (Bulawayo, 2023) Highest individual score (NED) - Scott Edwards - 67* (68) (Bulawayo, 2023) Highest individual score (SL) - Sanath Jayasuriya 157 (104) (Amstelveen, 2006) Best bowling figures (NED) - Logan van Beek - 3/26 (Bulawayo, 2023) Best bowling figures (SL) - Muttiah Muralitharan - 4/15 (Colombo, 2002)

MOST RUNS IN NED vs SL ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 2 193 96.50 137.85 157 Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) 2 183 183.00 133.57 150* Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 3 115 38.33 81.56 46

MOST WICKETS IN NED vs SL ODIS