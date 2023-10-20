NED vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets, World Cup results

The Netherlands, fresh off dismantling high-flying South Africa, will look to add to its win tally as it takes on the winless Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in the ODI World Cup on Saturday.
Sri Lanka has had a nightmarish start to the World Cup, folding convincingly in all three of its matches so far. But it can take confidence from the fact it has a 100% win record against the Dutch in ODIs.
NED vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
This will be the first time Sri Lanka and Netherlands play against each other in the ODI World Cups.
NED vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN NED vs SL ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|2
|193
|96.50
|137.85
|157
|Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)
|2
|183
|183.00
|133.57
|150*
|Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|3
|115
|38.33
|81.56
|46
MOST WICKETS IN NED vs SL ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Maheesh Theekshana (SL)
|2
|7
|4.00
|8.85
|4/31
|Kaushal Lokuarachchi (SL)
|2
|7
|4.35
|12.14
|4/44
|Dilhara Fernando (SL)
|3
|7
|4.78
|15.71
|3/39
