NED vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets, World Cup results

NED vs SL, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match on Saturday. 

Published : Oct 20, 2023 21:41 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana in action.
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana in action. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHER PIKE/REUTERS
Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana in action. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHER PIKE/REUTERS

The Netherlands, fresh off dismantling high-flying South Africa, will look to add to its win tally as it takes on the winless Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in the ODI World Cup on Saturday.

Sri Lanka has had a nightmarish start to the World Cup, folding convincingly in all three of its matches so far. But it can take confidence from the fact it has a 100% win record against the Dutch in ODIs.

NED vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 5
Netherlands won: 5
Sri Lanka won: 0
Last result: Sri Lanka won by 128 runs (Johannesburg, 2023)

This will be the first time Sri Lanka and Netherlands play against each other in the ODI World Cups.

NED vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (NED) - 258 in 49 overs (Amstelveen, 2006)
Lowest score (NED) - 86 in 29.3 overs (Colombo, 2002)
Highest score (SL) - 443/9 in 50 overs (Amstelveen, 2006)
Lowest score (SL) - 213 in 47.4 overs (Bulawayo, 2023)
Highest individual score (NED) - Scott Edwards - 67* (68) (Bulawayo, 2023)
Highest individual score (SL) - Sanath Jayasuriya 157 (104) (Amstelveen, 2006)
Best bowling figures (NED) - Logan van Beek - 3/26 (Bulawayo, 2023)
Best bowling figures (SL) - Muttiah Muralitharan - 4/15 (Colombo, 2002)

MOST RUNS IN NED vs SL ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 2 193 96.50 137.85 157
Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) 2 183 183.00 133.57 150*
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 3 115 38.33 81.56 46

MOST WICKETS IN NED vs SL ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Maheesh Theekshana (SL) 2 7 4.00 8.85 4/31
Kaushal Lokuarachchi (SL) 2 7 4.35 12.14 4/44
Dilhara Fernando (SL) 3 7 4.78 15.71 3/39

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
