MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup 2023: With Champions Trophy qualification in sight, Dutch target watchful approach against Afghanistan

Ackermann also emphasised that his side’s primary objective in this World Cup is to reach the semifinal, despite the possibility of making it to the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 16:07 IST , Lucknow - 2 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv
Pranay Rajiv
Netherland’s Colin Ackermann.
Netherland’s Colin Ackermann. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Netherland’s Colin Ackermann. | Photo Credit: AP

The 2023 ODI World Cup has been a mighty important one for the Netherlands, with wins against England and Bangladesh proving – to the world and itself – that it belongs on the biggest stage.

Now, the Dutch will square up against Afghanistan in Lucknow on Friday, with a win needed to keep its hopes for a semifinal spot alive.

For the Netherlands, the plan is simple, as explained by all-rounder Colin Ackermann on the eve of the match.

“We have got some momentum from our previous game against Bangladesh. I think we’re pretty lucky that we’ve played here before at this venue. So, we’re sort of familiar with the conditions from our game [against] Sri Lanka. So, I hope that will give us a few positives leading into tomorrow.”

ALSO READ
Kohli breaks Tendulkar’s record, crosses 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year on most occasions

Despite it putting up a strong show in the tournament so far, the Dutch batters have failed to impress. Only skipper Scott Edwards has scored more than 200 runs in this World Cup, while the rest of the top-order has failed to impress.

“We haven’t formed the foundation that we would have liked as a batting unit so far. We have to look individually at how we’re getting out. We haven’t played the perfect game yet with the bat. It just takes two guys to form a good partnership and we’ll set up a very good score,” said Ackermann.

On Friday, the out-of-sorts Netherlands batting unit will have to counter a formidable Afghan spin bowling lineup, led by leg spinner Rashid Khan.

Ackermann, though, is unfazed, offering an insight into how his side will look to counter the Afghanistan spin threat.

“They have three very good spinners who have been successful in T20 cricket. The 50-over format is different. You don’t have to go after the spinners from ball one. It allows us to have a look at them to see how the conditions are playing out there. I think the teams that have done well against them have kind of taken the game deep and not given them any wickets in the middle overs,” added Ackermann.

Ackermann also emphasised that his side’s primary objective in this World Cup is to reach the semifinal, despite the possibility of making it to the 2025 Champions Trophy by finishing in the top seven.

“We know that if we win our next three games, we’ll make the semifinal. That is our focus at this stage. We’re not interested in what’s happening in two years.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Netherlands vs Afghanistan /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Colin Ackermann

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: With Champions Trophy qualification in sight, Dutch target watchful approach against Afghanistan
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. IND vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: India 240/3 (37); Kohli falls for 88, Gill for 92; Shreyas, Rahul at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Organisers did not follow due procedure before disqualifying Dhanush: NRAI
    PTI
  4. SMAT Live score, quarterfinals: Baroda, Punjab, Delhi through to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: Unbeaten India faces Germany in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. World Cup 2023: With Champions Trophy qualification in sight, Dutch target watchful approach against Afghanistan
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Kohli breaks Tendulkar’s record, crosses 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year on most occasions
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka wears black armbands in memory of uncle Percy during IND vs SL
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India ODI record at Wankhede, WC stats, toss results, record against Sri Lanka, batting and bowling stats
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: India 240/3 (37); Kohli falls for 88, Gill for 92; Shreyas, Rahul at the crease
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: With Champions Trophy qualification in sight, Dutch target watchful approach against Afghanistan
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. IND vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: India 240/3 (37); Kohli falls for 88, Gill for 92; Shreyas, Rahul at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Organisers did not follow due procedure before disqualifying Dhanush: NRAI
    PTI
  4. SMAT Live score, quarterfinals: Baroda, Punjab, Delhi through to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: Unbeaten India faces Germany in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment