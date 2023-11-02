Australia’s Mitchell Marsh out of ICC World Cup 2023 indefinitely

Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh would be out of the ICC World Cup 2023 indefinitely due to personal reasons, said Cricket Australia on Thursday.

The Aussies have lost another key allrounder after Glenn Maxwell was ruled out against England due to a concussion.

It was unclear on how long Marsh would be unavailable and if a replacement squad player would be required.

“A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed,” said the release.