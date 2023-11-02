Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh would be out of the ICC World Cup 2023 indefinitely due to personal reasons, said Cricket Australia on Thursday.
The Aussies have lost another key allrounder after Glenn Maxwell was ruled out against England due to a concussion.
It was unclear on how long Marsh would be unavailable and if a replacement squad player would be required.
“A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed,” said the release.
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia’s Mitchell Marsh out of ICC World Cup 2023 indefinitely
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Quarterfinals, Live score: Rahane departs as Mumbai loses two early wickets vs Baroda
- IND vs SL head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Sri Lanka overall results in WC, batting and bowling records
- IND vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
- League Cup: Liverpool to play West Ham, Chelsea to battle Newcastle in quarters
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE