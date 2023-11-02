MagazineBuy Print

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh out of ICC World Cup 2023 indefinitely

Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh would be out of the ICC World Cup 2023 indefinitely due to personal reasons, said Cricket Australia on Thursday.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 09:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh in action.
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Australia's Mitchell Marsh in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh would be out of the ICC World Cup 2023 indefinitely due to personal reasons, said Cricket Australia on Thursday.

The Aussies have lost another key allrounder after Glenn Maxwell was ruled out against England due to a concussion.

It was unclear on how long Marsh would be unavailable and if a replacement squad player would be required.

“A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed,” said the release.

Related Topics

Mitchell Marsh /

Australia /

England /

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

