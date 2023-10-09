World Cup 2023: Netherlands bowls three consecutive maidens in first three overs against New Zealand

Netherlands got its second ICC World Cup 2023 match to a superb start with the ball against New Zealand, bowling three consecutive maiden overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Netherlands opened the bowling with Aryan Dutt and the off-spinner kept New Zealand opener Devon Conway stuck to the crease in the first over. Ryan Klein, playing in his first World Cup 2023 match, then followed up with a maiden to Will Young. Dutt then persisted with a tight line and denied Conway any run in the third over.

This was the first such instance in 10 years in ODI cricket, the last one also featuring New Zealand. The Kiwis played out three maiden overs at the start of the innings against South Africa during an ODI in Kimberly in 2013 before going on to win the match by 27 runs.

Conway and Young, however, picked up pace quickly and raced to the 50-run mark in 7.3 overs after losing the toss.