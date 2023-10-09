MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup 2023: Netherlands bowls three consecutive maidens in first three overs against New Zealand

NZ vs NED, World Cup 2023: Netherlands opened the bowling with Aryan Dutt and the off-spinner bowled two consecutive maiden overs against New Zealand opener Devon Conway.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 14:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands bowler Aryan Dutt in action.
Netherlands bowler Aryan Dutt in action. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Netherlands bowler Aryan Dutt in action. | Photo Credit: ANI

Netherlands got its second ICC World Cup 2023 match to a superb start with the ball against New Zealand, bowling three consecutive maiden overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Netherlands opened the bowling with Aryan Dutt and the off-spinner kept New Zealand opener Devon Conway stuck to the crease in the first over. Ryan Klein, playing in his first World Cup 2023 match, then followed up with a maiden to Will Young. Dutt then persisted with a tight line and denied Conway any run in the third over.

NZ vs NED LIVE SCORE

This was the first such instance in 10 years in ODI cricket, the last one also featuring New Zealand. The Kiwis played out three maiden overs at the start of the innings against South Africa during an ODI in Kimberly in 2013 before going on to win the match by 27 runs.

Conway and Young, however, picked up pace quickly and raced to the 50-run mark in 7.3 overs after losing the toss.

Related Topics

New Zealand vs Netherlands /

Devon Conway

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: Netherlands bowls three consecutive maidens in first three overs against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: England’s Buttler says ‘poor outfield’ in Dharamsala will force fielders to be ‘careful’ against Bangladesh
    Ayan Acharya
  3. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 52/0 (8); Conway, Young share fifty-run opening stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. AC Milan to sell Giroud keeper kits after his stint in goal
    Reuters
  5. World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma’s India peaking at the right time, but don’t count out the rest
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. World Cup 2023: Netherlands bowls three consecutive maidens in first three overs against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: England’s Buttler says ‘poor outfield’ in Dharamsala will force fielders to be ‘careful’ against Bangladesh
    Ayan Acharya
  3. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 52/0 (8); Conway, Young share fifty-run opening stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup: NZ thrashing presents Bangladesh with cheat codes to keep unsteady England down
    Ayan Acharya
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Marsh dropping Kohli not a turning point, says Hazlewood after Australia’s defeat against India
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: Netherlands bowls three consecutive maidens in first three overs against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: England’s Buttler says ‘poor outfield’ in Dharamsala will force fielders to be ‘careful’ against Bangladesh
    Ayan Acharya
  3. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 52/0 (8); Conway, Young share fifty-run opening stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. AC Milan to sell Giroud keeper kits after his stint in goal
    Reuters
  5. World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma’s India peaking at the right time, but don’t count out the rest
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment