MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NED wins toss to bowl vs NZ; Playing XI updates; streaming info

NZ vs NED LIVE Score, ODI World Cup 2023: Follow for all live updates from the ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands happening in Hyderabad. 

Updated : Oct 09, 2023 13:36 IST

Team Sportstar
Hyderabad, Telangana, 08-10-2023: New Zealand's Devon Conway(L), Lockie Ferguson (second left) Tim Southee (second right) during a practice session ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo: Giri KVS/ The Hindu
Hyderabad, Telangana, 08-10-2023: New Zealand's Devon Conway(L), Lockie Ferguson (second left) Tim Southee (second right) during a practice session ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo: Giri KVS/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: GiriKVS
lightbox-info

Hyderabad, Telangana, 08-10-2023: New Zealand's Devon Conway(L), Lockie Ferguson (second left) Tim Southee (second right) during a practice session ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo: Giri KVS/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: GiriKVS

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands happening in Hyderabad.

  • October 09, 2023 13:36
    Playing XIs

    New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

    Netherlands XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

  • October 09, 2023 13:32
    TOSS

    TOSS: Netherlands opts to bowl first

    Scott Edwards: We’re going to have a bowl first, from the last game it seemed like bowling conditions were better earlier in the day and no real dew factor. We’re in a good place. Two changes for us.

    Tom Latham: We would’ve had a bowl, looks a decent surface. We played a practice game on this wicket last week so happy to put up runs on the board. Was a fantastic performance last game, the bowlers did a fantastic job upfront and then Devon and Rachin came out there and played brilliantly. Lockie Ferguson comes in for James Neesham.

  • October 09, 2023 13:16
    NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction

    Wicket-Keepers: Devon Conway (C)

    Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Vikramjit Singh

    All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Bas de Leede

    Bowlers: Trent Boult, Paul van Meekeren, Matt Henry, Logan van Beek

    Team composition: NZ 7-4 NED | Credits left: 15

  • October 09, 2023 13:14
    ICYMI: Makeshift toilets, no security perimeter await Sri Lanka, Pakistan in Hyderabad’s Gymkhana Ground

    World Cup 2023: Makeshift toilets, no security perimeter await Sri Lanka, Pakistan teams in Hyderabad’s Gymkhana Ground

  • October 09, 2023 12:55
    NZ-NED Squads

    NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

    NETHERLANDS: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht

  • October 09, 2023 12:55
    NZ vs NED Live Streaming info

    Which TV channel will broadcast NZ vs NED World Cup match Live?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch Live streaming of NZ vs NED World Cup match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

  • October 09, 2023 12:55
    Match Preview

    New Zealand has been hamstrung by the fitness issues of its key players, especially its bowlers, during its opener against England.

    The Black Caps went for a bowlers’ shopping and found gold in Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner, with Matt Henry spearheading the bowling attack. Against England, the silent assassins hammered the defending champion by nine wickets, with Henry headlining by picking three wickets and Phillips along with Santner sharing four wickets among themselves.

    ​​READ MORE ​​

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup /

New Zealand /

Netherlands

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NED wins toss to bowl vs NZ; Playing XI updates; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ s NED predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest team standings updated after IND vs AUS match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Can the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India revive ODI cricket?
    Satish Acharya
  5. Fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NED wins toss to bowl vs NZ; Playing XI updates; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup: NZ thrashing presents Bangladesh with cheat codes to keep unsteady England down
    Ayan Acharya
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Marsh dropping Kohli not a turning point, says Hazlewood after Australia’s defeat against India
    Sahil Mathur
  4. New Zealand vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ s NED predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs NED match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NED wins toss to bowl vs NZ; Playing XI updates; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ s NED predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest team standings updated after IND vs AUS match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Can the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India revive ODI cricket?
    Satish Acharya
  5. Fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment