New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NED wins toss to bowl vs NZ; Playing XI updates; streaming info

TOSS

Scott Edwards: We’re going to have a bowl first, from the last game it seemed like bowling conditions were better earlier in the day and no real dew factor. We’re in a good place. Two changes for us.

Tom Latham: We would’ve had a bowl, looks a decent surface. We played a practice game on this wicket last week so happy to put up runs on the board. Was a fantastic performance last game, the bowlers did a fantastic job upfront and then Devon and Rachin came out there and played brilliantly. Lockie Ferguson comes in for James Neesham.