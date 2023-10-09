New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NED wins toss to bowl vs NZ; Playing XI updates; streaming info

- October 09, 2023 13:36Playing XIs
New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Netherlands XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
- October 09, 2023 13:32TOSS
TOSS: Netherlands opts to bowl first
Scott Edwards: We’re going to have a bowl first, from the last game it seemed like bowling conditions were better earlier in the day and no real dew factor. We’re in a good place. Two changes for us.
Tom Latham: We would’ve had a bowl, looks a decent surface. We played a practice game on this wicket last week so happy to put up runs on the board. Was a fantastic performance last game, the bowlers did a fantastic job upfront and then Devon and Rachin came out there and played brilliantly. Lockie Ferguson comes in for James Neesham.
- October 09, 2023 13:16NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction
Wicket-Keepers: Devon Conway (C)
Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Vikramjit Singh
All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Bas de Leede
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Paul van Meekeren, Matt Henry, Logan van Beek
Team composition: NZ 7-4 NED | Credits left: 15
- October 09, 2023 13:14ICYMI: Makeshift toilets, no security perimeter await Sri Lanka, Pakistan in Hyderabad’s Gymkhana Ground
- October 09, 2023 12:55NZ-NED Squads
NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee
NETHERLANDS: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht
- October 09, 2023 12:55NZ vs NED Live Streaming info
Which TV channel will broadcast NZ vs NED World Cup match Live?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch Live streaming of NZ vs NED World Cup match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
- October 09, 2023 12:55Match Preview
New Zealand has been hamstrung by the fitness issues of its key players, especially its bowlers, during its opener against England.
The Black Caps went for a bowlers’ shopping and found gold in Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner, with Matt Henry spearheading the bowling attack. Against England, the silent assassins hammered the defending champion by nine wickets, with Henry headlining by picking three wickets and Phillips along with Santner sharing four wickets among themselves.
READ MORE
Latest on Sportstar
- New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NED wins toss to bowl vs NZ; Playing XI updates; streaming info
- New Zealand vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ s NED predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest team standings updated after IND vs AUS match
- Can the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India revive ODI cricket?
- Fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE