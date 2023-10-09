MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs NED match today?

NZ vs NED LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match today?

Published : Oct 09, 2023 08:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Devon Conway during a practice session.
New Zealand’s Devon Conway during a practice session. | Photo Credit: AP
New Zealand’s Devon Conway during a practice session. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand faces Netherlands in its opening ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

NZ vs NED, World Cup 2023: Williamson continues to be sidelined; Southee, Ferguson in contention

When will NZ vs NED World Cup match be played?

The New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, October 8.

What time will NZ vs NED World Cup match begin?

The New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will NZ vs NED World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

Which TV channel will broadcast NZ vs NED World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of NZ vs NED World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
NEW ZEALAND
Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee
NETHERLANDS
Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht

