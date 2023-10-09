New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs NED match today?

New Zealand faces Netherlands in its opening ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.
New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match live streaming info
When will NZ vs NED World Cup match be played?
The New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, October 8.
What time will NZ vs NED World Cup match begin?
The New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will NZ vs NED World Cup match take place?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Which TV channel will broadcast NZ vs NED World Cup match Live?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch Live streaming of NZ vs NED World Cup match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
THE SQUADS
NEW ZEALAND
NETHERLANDS
