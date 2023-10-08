ICC World Cup 2023: Roelof Van Der Merwe says Netherlands identified areas of improvement ahead of New Zealand clash   

Netherlands all-rounder Roelof Van Der Merwe says that his team has learned from its World Cup opener loss against Pakistan and identified areas of improvement on the eve of the match against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here.

“We have reviewed the game and we understand where we need to improve and all those things have been talked about and we know we need to do it for longer and yeah, all those things have been being discussed,” said the 38-year-old cricketer.

“We had Pakistan under a bit of pressure there. Everybody knows that. Obviously, the learnings from that is we’ve got to do it for longer and that’s been discussed and if you compare it to T20 cricket, it’s 30 overs longer. So, it speaks for itself we need to do it for longer and yeah put them under pressure for longer,” he informed the media.

“Look I think every team has plans to batters and tomorrow’s how well we can execute those plans to put them under pressure and I mean those two guys played a great partnership in the previous game but you know we’ve got our plans to get them out and as we said earlier put pressure on them,” the cricketer who played for South Africa also earlier said.

“New Zealanders are a very organized skilful team so we know what we’re up against a quality team but if we play the way we play and execute how we want to - we can put them under pressure and win the game,” he said.

Roelof said that they do have very skilful players and talented players in the team and it’s not that in every game they would be relying on one player to turn it around for them.

When asked if there were any new tricks up his sleeve, the all-rounder replied, “No new tricks. Old dog, no new tricks,”.

“I think these days, the cricket environment is where you play with so many guys across the whole year, so everybody’s got info about the players and it’s handy that they’ve been in contact with the players more often than not. So always handy information,” Roelof said.

“I think all teams are aware of what players’ weaknesses are and strengths are and, players also know what they’re strong at and not. And, you’ve just got to weigh those things up and, on the day, execute as best you can to upset that. So, all the information is there, it’s just about execution,” he said.

On the pitch, Roelof said it was a good surface with something for the bat and ball. “And it’s a good cricket wicket. Boundaries are pretty even, and there is a bit of turn. There’s a bit of movement for the seamer. So, if you play good cricket, you can reap the rewards,” he said.

“Look, whatever team I play for, I want to win. So, it doesn’t change whether I’m playing in a World Cup or a local competition,” he added.

“I want to win games of cricket and I’ll apply myself the best I can, whether it’s on the field, giving advice, off the field training, I’m always well prepared and I just want to win games and nothing changes playing for the Dutch,” he concluded.