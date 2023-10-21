NED vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands gets five penalty runs after ball hits keeper’s helmet

The Netherlands was awarded five penalty runs during its ICC World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

The incident happened during the 43rd over of the Netherlands innings, when an off-pace delivery from Chamika Karunaratne beat Sybrand Engelbrecht and then slipped past wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis to hit the helmet placed behind him.

Law 28.3 from the Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) laws of the game state that five penalty runs will be awarded to the batting side if the ball in play strikes the helmet which is placed behind the wicket keeper.

The law also mandates that the helmets are to be kept behind the keeper and in line with both sets of stumps and not in any other position on the field.