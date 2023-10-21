MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NED vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands gets five penalty runs after ball hits keeper’s helmet

The Netherlands was awarded five penalty runs during its ICC World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 14:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands batter Sybrand Engelbrecht drives Dushan Hemanth of Sri Lanka.
Netherlands batter Sybrand Engelbrecht drives Dushan Hemanth of Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Netherlands batter Sybrand Engelbrecht drives Dushan Hemanth of Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

The Netherlands was awarded five penalty runs during its ICC World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

LIVE BLOG: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates

The incident happened during the 43rd over of the Netherlands innings, when an off-pace delivery from Chamika Karunaratne beat Sybrand Engelbrecht and then slipped past wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis to hit the helmet placed behind him.

Law 28.3 from the Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) laws of the game state that five penalty runs will be awarded to the batting side if the ball in play strikes the helmet which is placed behind the wicket keeper.

The law also mandates that the helmets are to be kept behind the keeper and in line with both sets of stumps and not in any other position on the field.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Netherlands /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NED vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands gets five penalty runs after ball hits keeper’s helmet
    Team Sportstar
  2. NED vs SL: Netherlands’ van Beek, Engelbrecht break Dhoni-Jadeja’s ODI World Cup partnership record
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: SA 39/1 (8); Hendricks, van der Dussen rebuild after de Kock falls
    Team Sportstar
  4. Japan Open 2023: Ben Shelton reaches first ATP Tour final after beating Giron
    AFP
  5. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Engelbrecht, van Beek star with record partnership as Netherlands sets target of 263 for Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. NED vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands gets five penalty runs after ball hits keeper’s helmet
    Team Sportstar
  2. NED vs SL: Netherlands’ van Beek, Engelbrecht break Dhoni-Jadeja’s ODI World Cup partnership record
    Team Sportstar
  3. Stokes named in England’s playing XI vs South Africa, set to play first match of ICC World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: Temba Bavuma misses England game with illness
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Engelbrecht, van Beek star with record partnership as Netherlands sets target of 263 for Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NED vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands gets five penalty runs after ball hits keeper’s helmet
    Team Sportstar
  2. NED vs SL: Netherlands’ van Beek, Engelbrecht break Dhoni-Jadeja’s ODI World Cup partnership record
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: SA 39/1 (8); Hendricks, van der Dussen rebuild after de Kock falls
    Team Sportstar
  4. Japan Open 2023: Ben Shelton reaches first ATP Tour final after beating Giron
    AFP
  5. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Engelbrecht, van Beek star with record partnership as Netherlands sets target of 263 for Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment