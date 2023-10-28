MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: India, looking to extend winning run, faces bruised and battered England

Be it Shubman Gill’s absence in the initial two games or Hardik Pandya’s current hibernation, Rohit Sharma’s men have found a way to stay afloat and land their punches.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 17:46 IST , LUCKNOW - 3 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
FILE PHOTO: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team eyes its sixth straight win in the ongoing ODI World Cup as it takes on England in Lucknow.
FILE PHOTO: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team eyes its sixth straight win in the ongoing ODI World Cup as it takes on England in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: K.R DEEPAK/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team eyes its sixth straight win in the ongoing ODI World Cup as it takes on England in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: K.R DEEPAK/THE HINDU

The labyrinth of roads criss-crossing Lucknow’s heart are dotted with heritage buildings, harking back to a bygone era. The other end of the spectrum has contemporary streets and suburbs with their skyscrapers. Modern pizzas and ancient  tunday kebabs jostle together in a multi-layered culinary landscape.

In this city imbued with history’s footprints, India takes on England in a World Cup game at the Ekana Stadium here on Sunday. The host gets another chance to extend its winning run. Be it Shubman Gill’s absence in the initial two games or Hardik Pandya’s current hibernation, Rohit Sharma’s men have found a way to stay afloat and land their punches.

Squaring against India is a rival, weighed down by the defending champion tag and bruised by four losses. A lone win over Bangladesh remains a mild palliative balm. England’s Bazball swagger in Tests has gone missing in ODIs under a different coaching structure.

READ | Dot-ball percentages, seam, swing and constant backing: How Indian bowlers are fuelling search for elusive ICC silverware

Jos Buttler’s men won the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia last year. However, while transitioning into this year’s conventional World Cup, the performance has nosedived and their mighty words have become bluster. No England player features in the current top 10 run-getters or wicket-takers’ list in this World Cup.

Ben Stokes, nursed an injury, and still turned up but his usual propensity to script miracles is yet to surface. The sands of time are running out fast for the visitors and a turnaround against India could be a booster dose even if a last-four berth remains a vague proposition.

England’s Ben Stokes (left) and Adil Rashid (right) during practice, a day ahead of the ODI World Cup match against India in Lucknow, on Saturday.
England’s Ben Stokes (left) and Adil Rashid (right) during practice, a day ahead of the ODI World Cup match against India in Lucknow, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
lightbox-info

England’s Ben Stokes (left) and Adil Rashid (right) during practice, a day ahead of the ODI World Cup match against India in Lucknow, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

If England seeks a reversal of fortunes, India needs to stay in its triumphant cocoon. Five wins on the trot is a tribute to the squad’s consistency and those brief testing phases against Australia and New Zealand were effectively countered. A lot rides on Rohit, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. The quartet has been vital while the others had their moments.

Gill and Shreyas Iyer, all fluid runs and inexplicable dismissals, need to stay tight. In the bowling flank, Mohammed Siraj had the odd dull phase but overall he has been an apt foil to Bumrah. With Mohammed Shami too being a part of the playing eleven, India has a fine pace trio.

The middle-overs strangle may not have been fully implemented against New Zealand at Dharamshala as Kuldeep Yadav went for runs and it remains to be seen if the brown texture of the playing surface here forces the management to further augment its spin resources with R. Ashwin. Like this city’s Burma biscuits with their eternal flavour notes, India too would prefer a sense of longevity in its winning path while England wants a dalliance with hope.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

2023 Cricket World Cup /

Cricket World Cup /

India /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 306/6 (42 overs); Ravindra departs on 116
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: India, looking to extend winning run, faces bruised and battered England
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Asian Shooting Championships: Manu Bhaker finishes fifth, secures 11th quota for India at Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
  4. Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: BAN needs 230 runs to win vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin hopes to break duck at home against newly-promoted Punjab
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: India, looking to extend winning run, faces bruised and battered England
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: South Africa, eyeing elusive title, needs to avoid jittery chases
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. IND vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli bowls to Rohit, tailenders test their willows in practice session
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. PAK vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: We will start our winning streak from tomorrow, says Shadab
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Wary of law of averages, selection migraines, unbeaten India prepares for the road ahead
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 306/6 (42 overs); Ravindra departs on 116
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: India, looking to extend winning run, faces bruised and battered England
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Asian Shooting Championships: Manu Bhaker finishes fifth, secures 11th quota for India at Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
  4. Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: BAN needs 230 runs to win vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin hopes to break duck at home against newly-promoted Punjab
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment