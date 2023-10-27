MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG: Rohit, Kohli rest, Shubman Gill sweats it out in nets as India gets ready for England game

England, with its title defence in tatters, at best could play a spoiler for other teams. And India, with one foot in the semifinal, isn’t taking any chances against a wounded rival.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 17:56 IST , Lucknow - 3 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
File Photo: The lone specialist batter Gill hopped across nets, playing straight and getting those crucial batting hours under his belt.
File Photo: The lone specialist batter Gill hopped across nets, playing straight and getting those crucial batting hours under his belt. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: The lone specialist batter Gill hopped across nets, playing straight and getting those crucial batting hours under his belt. | Photo Credit: PTI

Arms on his hips, Rahul Dravid watched the pitch closely. For someone, who has spent long hours on those 22 yards across the cricketing globe, gazing at the centre square is second nature.

The former India captain and present coach gingerly walked around while the groundstaff trimmed the grass and the pitch transformed from dull green to an earthy brown hue.

Dravid’s meditative rounds constituted the concluding phase of Friday’s training session for the host. Earlier in the afternoon, the sun remained the harsh dispenser of dry heat, baking the players to a crisp while in the shade, media personnel with parched throats sought water bottles.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue, gearing up for their Sunday’s World Cup clash against a bruised England, encashed their optional nets choice here at the Ekana Stadium.

Most, including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, preferred to rest.

A few others with the coaching staff led by Dravid, turned up for a training stint at the nearby B ground. Mohammed Shami and Ishan Kishan, who had skipped Thursday’s schedule, were a strong presence and besides them were Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

The lone specialist batter Gill hopped across nets, playing straight and getting those crucial batting hours under his belt.

Having missed this World Cup’s early days due to dengue, the opener subsequently etched 16, 53 and 26 with all three knocks revealing a certain permanence before an ambitious shot undid his vigil.

Siraj and Thakur were the workhorses, bowling with gusto. The duo also had their individual batting stints. Shami, though, preferred a more softer approach. With just his left leg padded, wearing tracks and flexing his bat against gentle throw-downs, he kept driving or lofting through the line.

In the adjacent net, Jadeja tried to sharpen his short-arm pull and also launched a few towards an imaginary long-on. In keeping in tune with the ‘tail-should-bat’ theme, Kuldeep used his willow before retreating to the main stadium.

Ground staff at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, in Lucknow.
Ground staff at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Ground staff at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hardik Pandya’s hopefully temporary absence is being felt and the Indian think-tank has been employing fresh strategies to seal the vacuum he has left behind. Towards the end, Ishan and Thakur continued their quest for batting rhythm and it was left for the local bowlers and coaching staff to keep the two occupied.

It wasn’t easy in the heat while up in the skies, kites glided in circles. Having arrived from Dharamshala’s cool landscape, India has done well over these two days to get accustomed to the weather contrasts in Lucknow in which the day’s dry heat seamlessly wanes into a more comfortable twilight before the night offers a nip in the air.

England, defending champion with its title defence in tatters, at best could play a spoiler for other teams. And India, with one foot in the semifinal, isn’t taking any chances against a wounded rival.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Shubman Gill /

Virat Kohli /

Ravindra Jadeja

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MS Dhoni: Run-out in 2019 World Cup semifinal made it clear it was my last day for India
    PTI
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC 0-0 OFC, lineups, Ivan Vukomanovic returns
    Team Sportstar
  3. From Atletico Madrid to Indian football: Santamarina hopes to take Inter Kashi forward through the Diego Simeone way
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Bobby Charlton comments made by two Man City fans don’t represent us, says Pep Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs SA: Usama Mir comes in as concussion substitute for Shadab Khan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. AUS vs NZ: Performance in last two games is Australia’s standard at the ICC World Cup, says Cummins
    Rakesh Rao
  2. PAK vs SA: Usama Mir comes in as concussion substitute for Shadab Khan
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Determined Kiwis aim to bounce back against high-flying Australia
    Rakesh Rao
  4. PAK vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: Babar, Rizwan flatter to deceive in do-or-die South Africa test
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. IND vs ENG: Rohit, Kohli rest, Shubman Gill sweats it out in nets as India gets ready for England game
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MS Dhoni: Run-out in 2019 World Cup semifinal made it clear it was my last day for India
    PTI
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC 0-0 OFC, lineups, Ivan Vukomanovic returns
    Team Sportstar
  3. From Atletico Madrid to Indian football: Santamarina hopes to take Inter Kashi forward through the Diego Simeone way
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Bobby Charlton comments made by two Man City fans don’t represent us, says Pep Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs SA: Usama Mir comes in as concussion substitute for Shadab Khan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment