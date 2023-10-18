MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs AFG LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 Updates: Afghanistan opts to field, Latham leads NZ in Williamson’s absence

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023: Follow the live score updates, commentary and highlights from NZ vs AFG at Chepauk, Chennai.

Updated : Oct 18, 2023 13:36 IST

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan players Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan during a practice session against New Zealand at the MAC stadium in Chennai.
Afghanistan players Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan during a practice session against New Zealand at the MAC stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu
Afghanistan players Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan during a practice session against New Zealand at the MAC stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. We will be bringing you updates from the game every five overs for today.

  • October 18, 2023 13:37
    NZ vs AFG PLAYING XI

    Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

    New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

  • October 18, 2023 13:34
    NZ vs ENG TOSS

    Afghanistan wins toss, opts to field.

  • October 18, 2023 13:27
    NZ vs ENG PITCH REPORT

    The game will be played on Pitch No. 5 today. IND vs AUS was played on Pitch 6. Sunil Gavaskar says, “(The surface) looks like a belter. No grass on it. Spinners might get some help. Wrist spinners will be aided more than the finger spinners. The ball will skid on nicely. A short ball from the longer end will get wickets.”

  • October 18, 2023 13:06
    NUMBER CRUNCHING

    Here are some stats from New Zealand vs Afghanistan games that you need to know.

    NZ vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

    NZ vs AFG, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match on Wednesday.

  • October 18, 2023 12:58
    NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION

    Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Devon Conway

    Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Glenn Phillips

    All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (c)

    Bowlers:Rashid Khan (vc), Trent Boult, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman

    Team composition: NZ 6-5 AFG | Credits left: 9.5

  • October 18, 2023 12:44
    WHERE TO WATCH NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN LIVE?

    The New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. It can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

  • October 18, 2023 12:42
    NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED XI

    NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c/wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

    AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-H

  • October 18, 2023 12:32
    NZ vs AFG SQUADS

    NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk/c), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Will Young, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Tim Southee

    AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

  • October 18, 2023 12:11
    NZ vs AFG, CWC23 PREVIEW

    Afghanistan, with the wind behind their sails after beating England comprehensively two days ago, will look to build on only its second World Cup win when it takes on New Zealand at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

    More than the result, what was impressive about Afghanistan’s 69-run win in Delhi on Sunday was how it outplayed the defending champion and always had its nose ahead throughout the match...

    For the full preview by S. Dipak Ragav, click:

    NZ vs AFG, ODI World Cup: New Zealand will aim to continue winning streak against an inspired Afghanistan side

    Afghanistan, with the wind behind their sails after beating England comprehensively two days ago and will look to build on only its second World Cup win when it takes on New Zealand at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

New Zealand /

Afghanistan /

ICC World Cup

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
