NZ vs AFG LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 Updates: Afghanistan opts to field, Latham leads NZ in Williamson’s absence

- October 18, 2023 13:37NZ vs AFG PLAYING XI
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
- October 18, 2023 13:34NZ vs ENG TOSS
Afghanistan wins toss, opts to field.
- October 18, 2023 13:27NZ vs ENG PITCH REPORT
The game will be played on Pitch No. 5 today. IND vs AUS was played on Pitch 6. Sunil Gavaskar says, “(The surface) looks like a belter. No grass on it. Spinners might get some help. Wrist spinners will be aided more than the finger spinners. The ball will skid on nicely. A short ball from the longer end will get wickets.”
- October 18, 2023 13:06NUMBER CRUNCHING
Here are some stats from New Zealand vs Afghanistan games that you need to know.
- October 18, 2023 12:58NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Devon Conway
Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Glenn Phillips
All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (c)
Bowlers:Rashid Khan (vc), Trent Boult, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman
Team composition: NZ 6-5 AFG | Credits left: 9.5
- October 18, 2023 12:44WHERE TO WATCH NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN LIVE?
The New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. It can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
- October 18, 2023 12:42NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED XI
NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c/wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-H
- October 18, 2023 12:32NZ vs AFG SQUADS
NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk/c), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Will Young, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Tim Southee
AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad
- October 18, 2023 12:11NZ vs AFG, CWC23 PREVIEW
Afghanistan, with the wind behind their sails after beating England comprehensively two days ago, will look to build on only its second World Cup win when it takes on New Zealand at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.
More than the result, what was impressive about Afghanistan’s 69-run win in Delhi on Sunday was how it outplayed the defending champion and always had its nose ahead throughout the match...
For the full preview by S. Dipak Ragav, click:
NZ vs AFG, ODI World Cup: New Zealand will aim to continue winning streak against an inspired Afghanistan side
Afghanistan, with the wind behind their sails after beating England comprehensively two days ago and will look to build on only its second World Cup win when it takes on New Zealand at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.
Latest on Sportstar
- NZ vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
- New Zealand vs Afghanistan, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs AFG match today?
- New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
- Australia coach seeks help on neutral venue against Palestine team
- NZ vs AFG LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 Updates: Afghanistan opts to field, Latham leads NZ in Williamson’s absence
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE