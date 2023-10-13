NZ vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets

New Zealand will look to continue its winning streak when it takes on Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup league match at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.

New Zealand has defeated England and Netherlands coming into this match while Bangladesh won against Afghanistan but lost to England before this game.

NZ vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 41 New Zealand won: 30 Bangladesh won: 10 No result: 1 Last result: New Zealand won by seven wickets in Mirpur (2023) Last five results: NZ won - 5; BAN won - 0

NZ vs BAN - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS Highest score (New Zealand) - 341/7 in 2016 in Christchurch Lowest score (New Zealand) - 162/10 in 2013 in Mirpur Highest score (Bangladesh) - 309/6 in 2013 in Fatullah Lowest score (Bangladesh) - 77/10 in 2002 in Colombo Highest individual score (New Zealand) - Tom Latham 137 in 2016 in Christchurch Highest individual score (Bangladesh) - Mahmudullah 178 in 2015 in Hamilton Best bowling figures (New Zealand) - Ish Sodhi 6/39 in 2023 in Mirpur Best bowling figures (Bangladesh) - Rubel Hossain 6/26 in 2013 in Mirpur

MOST RUNS IN NZ vs BAN ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Ross Taylor (NZ) 25 1010 56.11 85.37 107* Mahmudullah (BAN) 29 746 33.90 77.95 128* Tamim Iqbal (BAN) 28 700 25.92 67.43 78

MOST WICKETS IN NZ vs BAN ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 22 37 5.05 25.62 4/33 Kyle Mills (NZ) 17 33 4.16 16.93 4/14 Daniel Vettori (NZ) 20 31 3.36 19.45 5/7