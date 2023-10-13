NZ vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets

New Zealand will look to continue its winning streak when it takes on Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup league match at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.
New Zealand has defeated England and Netherlands coming into this match while Bangladesh won against Afghanistan but lost to England before this game.
NZ vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 41
New Zealand won: 30
Bangladesh won: 10
No result: 1
Last result: New Zealand won by seven wickets in Mirpur (2023)
Last five results: NZ won - 5; BAN won - 0
NZ vs BAN - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (New Zealand) - 341/7 in 2016 in Christchurch
Lowest score (New Zealand) - 162/10 in 2013 in Mirpur
Highest score (Bangladesh) - 309/6 in 2013 in Fatullah
Lowest score (Bangladesh) - 77/10 in 2002 in Colombo
Highest individual score (New Zealand) - Tom Latham 137 in 2016 in Christchurch
Highest individual score (Bangladesh) - Mahmudullah 178 in 2015 in Hamilton
Best bowling figures (New Zealand) - Ish Sodhi 6/39 in 2023 in Mirpur
Best bowling figures (Bangladesh) - Rubel Hossain 6/26 in 2013 in Mirpur
MOST RUNS IN NZ vs BAN ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Ross Taylor (NZ)
|25
|1010
|56.11
|85.37
|107*
|Mahmudullah (BAN)
|29
|746
|33.90
|77.95
|128*
|Tamim Iqbal (BAN)
|28
|700
|25.92
|67.43
|78
MOST WICKETS IN NZ vs BAN ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|22
|37
|5.05
|25.62
|4/33
|Kyle Mills (NZ)
|17
|33
|4.16
|16.93
|4/14
|Daniel Vettori (NZ)
|20
|31
|3.36
|19.45
|5/7
