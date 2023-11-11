ODI World Cup 2023: MCC backs Mathews Timed out decision, says batter ‘did not consult with umpires when helmet broke’

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has passed its judgement on the controversial Timed out decision involving Angelo Mathews and Shakib Al Hasan. During the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Mathews was Timed out for the first time in international cricket.

Following the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama, Mathews was given out by the on-field umpires on appeal from Bangladesh skipper Shakib when he was not ready to face a delivery within the stipulated two-minute rule.

Defending the umpires, the MCC said in a statement, “The umpires determined that Mathews was not ready to face the ball within that two-minute allowance. He subsequently suffered an issue with his helmet, causing further delay.

“Had the umpires been informed of a significant, justifiable, equipment-related delay within the two-minute allowance, they could have treated it as a new type of delay (as they would when, for example, a bat breaks), possibly even calling Time, allowing for a resolution of that delay without the batter being at risk of being Timed out. However, it is important to note that both umpires determined the delay came after the two minutes had elapsed, and that Time had not been called before the appeal.”

Further explaining, the MCC said: “Having taken more than 90 seconds to get to the 30-yard circle, Mathews appeared to notice that he was short on time, jogging the final few yards to the wicket. His helmet malfunction has since been shown to have taken place 1 minute and 54 seconds after the previous wicket had fallen. He had not, at this stage, begun to take guard and was not close to being in a position to receive the ball.

“When the helmet broke, it appears that Mathews did not consult with the umpires, which a player would be expected to do when seeking new equipment. Rather, he just signalled to the dressing room for a replacement. Had he explained to the umpires what had happened and asked for time to get it sorted out, they might have allowed him to change the helmet, perhaps calling Time and thus removing any possibility of being Timed out,” the statement added.