Allan Donald to quit Bangladesh post after World Cup 2023

The 57-year-old’s relationship with the Bangladesh Cricket Board has soured after he criticised skipper Shakib Al Hasan for his central role in the “timed-out” controversy involving Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews on Monday.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 13:28 IST , Dhaka - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Fast-bowling coach of Bangladesh Allan Donald.
Fast-bowling coach of Bangladesh Allan Donald. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia
infoIcon

Fast-bowling coach of Bangladesh Allan Donald. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia

Allan Donald will leave his post as Bangladesh’s fast-bowling coach following the World Cup, officials and media said Friday, days after his public criticism in the wake of the “timed-out” row.

Bangladesh will wrap up a disappointing Cricket World Cup campaign in India against Australia in Pune on Saturday.

“I’m done and going home,” Bangladesh’s Daily Star newspaper quoted the South African Donald as saying in Pune.

The 57-year-old’s relationship with the Bangladesh Cricket Board has soured after he criticised skipper Shakib Al Hasan for his central role in the “timed-out” controversy involving Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews on Monday.

Mathews had exceeded the two minutes allowed for a batter to take strike as he attempted to secure the strapping on his helmet in their fiery World Cup clash in New Delhi.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka team returns home, chief selector blames external conspiracy for poor World Cup show

Shakib refused to withdraw his appeal and Mathews became the first player in the 146-year history of international cricket to be given timed out.

“I think it really overshadowed a clinical performance by Bangladesh. I’m sort of a bit still shocked about it to be honest. It’s just my values that I have as a person and as a cricketer,” Donald told the CricBlog website.

Bangladesh’s cricket authorities were reportedly unhappy with Donald’s public criticism and sought a written explanation from him.

BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the former bowling great had not requested to renew his contract.

“His contract is expiring in any case after the World Cup,” Chowdhury said. “There has not been any progress about a renewal.”

Donald joined as Bangladesh’s fast-bowling coach in March 2022.

He worked as a bowling coach for South Africa for four years until the 2015 World Cup and has also helped New Zealand, Australia, England and Sri Lanka as a coach or consultant in the past.

