PAK vs SA: Pakistan aims for win against in-form South Africa to keep World Cup hopes alive

With four victories already, South Africa will look to continue its winning form against a misfiring Pakistan and inch closer to a semifinal berth.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 19:50 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
With three consecutive defeats, Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, may need to win at least three of its remaining fixtures, if not all four. 
With three consecutive defeats, Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, may need to win at least three of its remaining fixtures, if not all four.  | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
infoIcon

With three consecutive defeats, Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, may need to win at least three of its remaining fixtures, if not all four.  | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

Ever since its shellacking at the hands of India a fortnight ago, Pakistan’s campaign has nosedived and its hopes of reaching the last four now rest on a wing and a prayer.

Ahead of the match against South Africa here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, the contrast between the two sides couldn’t be more stark.

With three consecutive defeats, Pakistan may need to win at least three of its remaining fixtures, if not all four. The team has to quickly fix many gaping holes from a misfiring pace attack, ineffective spinners, and poor fielding.

The only positive has been its batting unit, with Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique and skipper Babar Azam being the team’s consistent performers.

PAK vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: We will start our winning streak from tomorrow, says Shadab

Even in the last game against Afghanistan, the batters posted 282 - usually a good score at Chepauk - though the skipper felt they were about 20 short, trying to be conservative till the 40th over. A way forward for the former champion will be to bat with freedom, out-bat the opposition, and put pressure on South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Proteas come into the game in red-hot form powered by its marauding batters, who have made a mockery of the opposition’s bowlers, posting four totals above 300, including the highest one of the tournament - 428 against Sri Lanka.

Opener Quinton de Kock has set things up for the Proteas, giving a steady start with three hundreds to his name, while Heinrich Klaasen has given the final flourish with a masterclass in power-hitting striking at 150.

A possible area of concern, though, will be that the team’s wins have come while successfully defending totals, and in the one game it was chasing, it stumbled against Netherlands.

PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Rizwan, Shaheen sweat it out in the nets at Chepauk

There could also be a few changes, with skipper Temba Bavuma having recovered from an illness and pacer Lungi Ngidi set to return with left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also in contention for a spot in the starting XI in place of a fast bowler.

With four victories already, South Africa will look to continue its winning form against a misfiring Pakistan and inch closer to a semifinal berth.

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
