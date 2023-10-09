PAK vs SL, World Cup 2023: Bradburn baking on Nawaz’s experience to challenge Sri Lanka on Indian soil

Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn said that the team had full faith in the top-order and that it would click at some stage, though it was not getting what it would like out of the PowerPlay.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the match against Sri Lanka here, Bradburn said they wanted the players to produce impact performances.

“It’s not about them individually anymore. It’s about us as a team. It’s about us extracting another two points tomorrow. And that’s our sole mission,” the coach said.

“Look, I think as a whole group, we’re really excited to be here. Everyone knows that Mohammad Nawaz was the only one that’s played in India previously. So, it’s been a wonderful two weeks for our players to get their feet on the ground,” Bradburn said.

“It’s fair to say we’ve really enjoyed the conditions so far. They’ve been subtly different on all of the pitches we’ve played. The training facilities have been wonderful. And look, our guys, both batting and bowling, are really enjoying what the pitches here have to offer,” the Pakistan coach said.

“We’re really looking forward to playing Sri Lanka. They’re a team that we’ve become familiar with over recent times, obviously with the Asia Cup, and we know well that they have had the upper hand on us over the last year in white-ball cricket,” he said.

“We respect all opposition, the skills Sri Lanka possesses. And, we’re looking forward to taking them on tomorrow” Bradburn said.