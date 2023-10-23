MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs AFG match today?

PAK vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for Pakistan vs Afghanistan match on October 23 in Chennai.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 08:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam
infoIcon

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Pakistan and Afghanistan will play against each other in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Having a strong record against Afghanistan, Pakistan will look to continue its dominance over its neighbour.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

When and where will PAK vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Monday, October 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will PAK vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where can one watch PAK vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of PAK vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

