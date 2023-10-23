Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs AFG match today?

Pakistan and Afghanistan will play against each other in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
Having a strong record against Afghanistan, Pakistan will look to continue its dominance over its neighbour.
Here is all you need to know about the game:
When and where will PAK vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?
The Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Monday, October 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
What time will PAK vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?
The Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where can one watch PAK vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch live streaming of PAK vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
