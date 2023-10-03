Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023 warm-ups: When and where to watch PAK vs AUS practice match today?

Pakistan will take on Australia in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
India faces Netherlands and Afghanistan takes on Sri Lanka in the other warm-up ties of the day.
Pakistan vs Australia World Cup warm-up match live streaming info
When will PAK vs AUS World Cup warm-up match be played?
The Pakistan vs Australia ICC World Cup warm-up match will be played on Tuesday, October 3.
What time will PAK vs AUS World Cup warm-up match begin?
The Pakistan vs Australia ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will PAK vs AUS World Cup warm-up match take place?
The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Which TV channel will broadcast PAK vs AUS World Cup warm-up match Live?
The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch Live streaming of PAK vs AUS World Cup warm-up match?
The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
THE SQUADS
PAKISTAN
AUSTRALIA
