Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023 warm-ups: When and where to watch PAK vs AUS practice match today?

Pakistan will take on Australia in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

India faces Netherlands and Afghanistan takes on Sri Lanka in the other warm-up ties of the day.

Pakistan vs Australia World Cup warm-up match live streaming info

When will PAK vs AUS World Cup warm-up match be played?

The Pakistan vs Australia ICC World Cup warm-up match will be played on Tuesday, October 3.

What time will PAK vs AUS World Cup warm-up match begin?

The Pakistan vs Australia ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will PAK vs AUS World Cup warm-up match take place?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast PAK vs AUS World Cup warm-up match Live?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of PAK vs AUS World Cup warm-up match?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.