AFG vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: De Kock equals Gilchrist, Sarfaraz’s record of most dismissals effected in a WC match

South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock became joint-first in the list of most dismissals effected in an ODI World Cup match during the clash against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
De Kock was involved in six (all catches) of the 10 made against Afghanistan and is tied alongside Australia’s Adam Gilchirst and Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed.
Most dismissals by a fielder in a World Cup match
1) Adam Gilchrist - 6 vs Namibia in Potchefstroom in 2003
2) Sarfaraz Ahmed - 6 vs South Africa in Auckland in 2015
3) Quinton de Kock - 6 vs Afghanistan in Ahmedabad in 2023
He has also entered the list of effecting six dismissals in a single ODI game. Gilchrist has done it the most number times in ODIs - six. De Kock himself has recorded this feat for the second time - the first time was against New Zealand in 2014 when he took five catches and did one stumping.
