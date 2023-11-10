MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFG vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: De Kock equals Gilchrist, Sarfaraz’s record of most dismissals effected in a WC match

South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock became joint-first in the list of most dismissals effected in an ODI World Cup match during the clash against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 17:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock celebrates after taking the catch of Afghanistan’s batter Hashmatullah Shahidi.
South Africa’s wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock celebrates after taking the catch of Afghanistan’s batter Hashmatullah Shahidi. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

South Africa’s wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock celebrates after taking the catch of Afghanistan’s batter Hashmatullah Shahidi. | Photo Credit: PTI

South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock became joint-first in the list of most dismissals effected in an ODI World Cup match during the clash against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

De Kock was involved in six (all catches) of the 10 made against Afghanistan and is tied alongside Australia’s Adam Gilchirst and Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan live

Most dismissals by a fielder in a World Cup match

1) Adam Gilchrist - 6 vs Namibia in Potchefstroom in 2003

2) Sarfaraz Ahmed - 6 vs South Africa in Auckland in 2015

3) Quinton de Kock - 6 vs Afghanistan in Ahmedabad in 2023

He has also entered the list of effecting six dismissals in a single ODI game. Gilchrist has done it the most number times in ODIs - six. De Kock himself has recorded this feat for the second time - the first time was against New Zealand in 2014 when he took five catches and did one stumping.

Related Topics

Quinton de Kock /

ICC World Cup /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023: Bavuma, de Kock begin 245-run chase vs AFG; SA 33/0 (7)
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: De Kock equals Gilchrist, Sarfaraz’s record of most dismissals effected in a WC match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gurkeerat Singh Mann announces retirement from international and Indian cricket
    PTI
  4. SA vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Gerald Coetzee becomes South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in a single ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 10
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. SA vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Gerald Coetzee becomes South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in a single ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan crashes out of ICC ODI World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: De Kock equals Gilchrist, Sarfaraz’s record of most dismissals effected in a WC match
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Azmatullah Omarzai breaks record of highest score by No.5 Afghanistan batter in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup: Semifinal hopes over for Afghanistan but the ‘Atalan’ have made fans proud
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023: Bavuma, de Kock begin 245-run chase vs AFG; SA 33/0 (7)
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: De Kock equals Gilchrist, Sarfaraz’s record of most dismissals effected in a WC match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gurkeerat Singh Mann announces retirement from international and Indian cricket
    PTI
  4. SA vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Gerald Coetzee becomes South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in a single ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 10
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment