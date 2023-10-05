MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra smashes hundred on ODI World Cup debut against England

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra slammed a century on his ICC Cricket World Cup debut during the 2023 tournament opener against England.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 20:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rachin Ravindra in action.
Rachin Ravindra in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Rachin Ravindra in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra slammed a century on his ICC Cricket World Cup debut during the 2023 tournament opener against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Ravindra became the fifth New Zealand batter and 16th overall to score a hundred on World Cup debut, joining his partner Devon Conway who also recorded the feat in the same innings.

ALSO READ
Hundreds on ODI World Cup debut: Conway, Ravindra join list of batters to record century on WC debut

ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE

Ravindra reached the mark off just 82 deliveries after walking in at number 3, replacing skipper Kane Williamson in the playing XI.

The left-hander converted just his second fifty-plus score into a century in the format. The 23-year-old’s ton is also the fastest by a Black Caps batter at the World Cup, surpassing Conway (83 balls) and Martin Guptill (88 balls).

Ravindra eventually finished unbeaten on 126 during a thumping nine-wicket win. He has featured in just 13 ODIs, amassing over 300 runs along with 12 wickets.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

England vs New Zealand

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

