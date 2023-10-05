New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra smashes hundred on ODI World Cup debut against England

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra slammed a century on his ICC Cricket World Cup debut during the 2023 tournament opener against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Ravindra became the fifth New Zealand batter and 16th overall to score a hundred on World Cup debut, joining his partner Devon Conway who also recorded the feat in the same innings.

Ravindra reached the mark off just 82 deliveries after walking in at number 3, replacing skipper Kane Williamson in the playing XI.

The left-hander converted just his second fifty-plus score into a century in the format. The 23-year-old’s ton is also the fastest by a Black Caps batter at the World Cup, surpassing Conway (83 balls) and Martin Guptill (88 balls).

Ravindra eventually finished unbeaten on 126 during a thumping nine-wicket win. He has featured in just 13 ODIs, amassing over 300 runs along with 12 wickets.