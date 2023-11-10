SA vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: South Africa vs Afghanistan overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match

Afghanistan will have a long shot to book a spot in the semifinals when it takes on South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:
SA vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 1
South Africa: 1
Afghanistan: 0
Last result: South Africa won by two wickets (Sophia Gardens, 2019)
SA vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUPS
Matches played: 1
South Africa: 1
Afghanistan: 0
Last result: South Africa won by two wickets (Sophia Gardens, 2019)
