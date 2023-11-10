MagazineBuy Print

SA vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: South Africa vs Afghanistan overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match

SA vs AFG, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Get all the head-to-head stats ahead of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match on Friday. 

Published : Nov 10, 2023 07:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma during net practice ahead of their group stage match against Afghanistan.
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma during net practice ahead of their group stage match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

South Africa’s Temba Bavuma during net practice ahead of their group stage match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

Afghanistan will have a long shot to book a spot in the semifinals when it takes on South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:

SA vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 1
South Africa: 1
Afghanistan: 0
Last result: South Africa won by two wickets (Sophia Gardens, 2019)
SA vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUPS
Matches played: 1
South Africa: 1
Afghanistan: 0
Last result: South Africa won by two wickets (Sophia Gardens, 2019)

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup /

South Africa /

Afghanistan

