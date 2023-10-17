SA vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs: South Africa vs Netherlands overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

South Africa will look forward to continuing its winning streak in the ICC ODI World Cup, as it faces the Netherlands in the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

While the Proteas come into the game one the back of two wins, the Netherlands is yet to add points to the table.

Records favor South Africa, as it is unbeaten against the Dutch side in the ODI format.

SA vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 7 South Africa won: 6 Netherlands won: 0 No Result: 1 Last result: South Africa won by 146 runs (Johannesburg, 2023)

SA vs NED ODI World Cup results 1996 - South Africa won by 160 runs (Rawalpindi) 2007 - South Africa won by 221 runs (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 2011 - South Africa won by 231 runs (Mohali)

SA vs NED - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS Highest score (SA) - 370/8 in 50 overs (Johannesburg, 2022) Lowest score (SA) - 190/2 in 30 overs (Benoni, 2023) Highest score (NED) - 258/9 in 50 overs (Amstelveen, 2013) Lowest score (NED) - 120 in 34.5 overs (Mohali, 2011) Highest individual score (SA) - Aiden Markram - 175 (179) (Johannesberg, 2023) Highest individual score (NED) - ES Szwarczynski 98 (168) (Amstelveen, 2013) Best bowling figures (SA) - Sisanda Magala - 5/43 (Johannesberg, 2023) Best bowling figures (NED) - Ryan ten Doeschate - 3/72 (Mohali, 2011)

MOST RUNS IN SA vs NED ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Aiden Markram 2 226 226.00 136.96 175 JP Duminy 2 190 190.00 138.68 150* Andrew Hudson 1 161 161.00 121.96 161

MOST WICKETS IN SA vs NED ODIS