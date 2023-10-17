MagazineBuy Print

SA vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs: South Africa vs Netherlands overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

SA vs NED, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the South Africa vs Netherlands match on Tuesday. 

Published : Oct 17, 2023 07:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates with Temba Bavuma after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner
South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi celebrates with Temba Bavuma after taking the wicket of Australia’s David Warner | Photo Credit: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS
infoIcon

South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi celebrates with Temba Bavuma after taking the wicket of Australia’s David Warner | Photo Credit: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS

South Africa will look forward to continuing its winning streak in the ICC ODI World Cup, as it faces the Netherlands in the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

While the Proteas come into the game one the back of two wins, the Netherlands is yet to add points to the table.

Records favor South Africa, as it is unbeaten against the Dutch side in the ODI format.

SA vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 7
South Africa won: 6
Netherlands won: 0
No Result: 1
Last result: South Africa won by 146 runs (Johannesburg, 2023)
SA vs NED ODI World Cup results
1996 - South Africa won by 160 runs (Rawalpindi)
2007 - South Africa won by 221 runs (Saint Kitts and Nevis)
2011 - South Africa won by 231 runs (Mohali)
SA vs NED - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (SA) - 370/8 in 50 overs (Johannesburg, 2022)
Lowest score (SA) - 190/2 in 30 overs (Benoni, 2023)
Highest score (NED) - 258/9 in 50 overs (Amstelveen, 2013)
Lowest score (NED) - 120 in 34.5 overs (Mohali, 2011)
Highest individual score (SA) - Aiden Markram - 175 (179) (Johannesberg, 2023)
Highest individual score (NED) - ES Szwarczynski 98 (168) (Amstelveen, 2013)
Best bowling figures (SA) - Sisanda Magala - 5/43 (Johannesberg, 2023)
Best bowling figures (NED) - Ryan ten Doeschate - 3/72 (Mohali, 2011)

MOST RUNS IN SA vs NED ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Aiden Markram 2 226 226.00 136.96 175
JP Duminy 2 190 190.00 138.68 150*
Andrew Hudson 1 161 161.00 121.96 161

MOST WICKETS IN SA vs NED ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Sisanda Magala 3 8 4.70 10.00 5/42
Robin Peterson 2 6 6.35 14.83 4/67
Fred Klaassen 3 5 5.34 27.80 2/43

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
