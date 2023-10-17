SA vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs: South Africa vs Netherlands overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

South Africa will look forward to continuing its winning streak in the ICC ODI World Cup, as it faces the Netherlands in the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.
While the Proteas come into the game one the back of two wins, the Netherlands is yet to add points to the table.
Records favor South Africa, as it is unbeaten against the Dutch side in the ODI format.
SA vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
SA vs NED ODI World Cup results
SA vs NED - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN SA vs NED ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Aiden Markram
|2
|226
|226.00
|136.96
|175
|JP Duminy
|2
|190
|190.00
|138.68
|150*
|Andrew Hudson
|1
|161
|161.00
|121.96
|161
MOST WICKETS IN SA vs NED ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Sisanda Magala
|3
|8
|4.70
|10.00
|5/42
|Robin Peterson
|2
|6
|6.35
|14.83
|4/67
|Fred Klaassen
|3
|5
|5.34
|27.80
|2/43
