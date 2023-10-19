Why is Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan not playing against India in ICC World Cup 2023?

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan had to sit out of the match against India owing to a niggle the all-rounder picked up during a previous ICC World Cup 2023 clash with New Zealand.
Shakib had sustained the injury to his left quadriceps, but that did not stop him from scoring a 51-ball 40 before valiantly completing his quota of 10 overs with the ball in hand. He even took the all-important wicket of Kiwi opener Devon Conway.
He was often seen to be in discomfort while running, and later he even didn’t show up for the post-match presentation ceremony.
“Shakib is struggling a bit. We hope he recovers soon. He is an important player for us. Nasum is coming in for him,” stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said at the toss.
