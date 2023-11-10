MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup 2023: Van der Dussen guides South Africa to win over spirited Afghanistan

Having already sealed a spot in the last-four stage, South Africa got back into winning ways by trumping Afghanistan by five wickets.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 22:33 IST , AHMEDABAD - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen in action during the group stage match of The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between South Africa and Afghanistan.
South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen in action during the group stage match of The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between South Africa and Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen in action during the group stage match of The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between South Africa and Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

By the time Afghanistan’s innings ended, its hopes of making it to the World Cup semifinals were already over. It needed to win by at least 438 runs against South Africa to stay in the hunt, but batting first, the Afghans could only amass 244 despite a remarkable innings by Azmatullah Omarzai (97, 107b, 7x4, 3x6).

The fifty-odd Afghan nationals present at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, still hoped for a winning-end to the team’s campaign. Their cheers and chanting of slogans in Pashto, however, turned futile as South Africa pulled off a five-wicket win, riding on Rassie van der Dussen’s unbeaten 76 (95b, 6x4, 1x6).

Having already sealed a spot in the last-four stage, for South Africa, it was all about getting back its mojo after a humiliating defeat against India last week. In pursuit of 245, it started off cautiously, with captain Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock forging a 64-run stand. Bavuma, who suffered a hamstring injury, batted gingerly before holing out to deep square leg off Mujeeb ur Rahman.

ALSO READ | PAK vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Pakistan eyes big win over England for last semifinal spot

A couple of overs later, Mohammed Nabi trapped de Kock leg before. After losing both openers in quick succession, van der Dussen and Aiden Markram stitched a 50-run partnership. However, Rashid Khan broke the stand and also cleaned up Heinrich Klaasen in the same spell.

Things could have gone awry had van der Dussen not held his nerves. He built two crucial partnerships - 43 runs with David Miller, followed by an unbeaten 65-run stand with Andile Phehlukwayo to guide the team home.

Sans Rashid, none of the spinners could dominate, and making the most of a reprieve, Phehlukwayo went on to hit two sixes and a four off Naveen-ul-Haq - playing his final ODI game - to wrap up the proceedings.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan was reduced to 116 for six, before the 23-year-old Omarzai batted like a dream to take his team to a respectable total. Though he missed out on the coveted century narrowly, he registered the highest score by an Afghanistan No.5 batter.

Opening the innings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran raced to 41 for 0 in eight overs and were unfazed by the initial new-ball spell. However, the introduction of spinner Keshav Maharaj turned things around for South Africa. He struck off his very first ball to dislodge Gurbaz, and in the space of 17 deliveries, Afghanistan lost three wickets with just four runs added to its tally. Wickets tumbled before Omarzai forged two key partnerships of 44-runs each - with Rashid and Noor Ahmed. But in the end, it wasn’t adequate.

Related Topics

Rassie van der Dussen /

South Africa /

Afghanistan /

Azmatullah Omarzai

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Poland U-17 World Cup squad depleted after FIFA rule out replacing banished players
    Reuters
  2. Seven Belgian tennis players suspended in match-fixing probe
    AP
  3. World Cup 2023: Business Development Director Sybrand Engelbrecht gets a second chance at cricket
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Afghanistan’s participation in LA Olympics 2028 in the works by IOC, says ICC CEO Allardice
    PTI
  5. Andy Murray splits from coach Ivan Lendl after gruelling 2023 season
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. World Cup 2023: Van der Dussen guides South Africa to win over spirited Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after AFG vs SA: South Africa beats Afghanistan, maintains second place
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Bangladesh overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia vs Bangladesh Dream 11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs ENG, World Cup 2023: “South Africa match cost us,” says Babar Azam as Pakistan hopes for miracle to reach semifinals
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Poland U-17 World Cup squad depleted after FIFA rule out replacing banished players
    Reuters
  2. Seven Belgian tennis players suspended in match-fixing probe
    AP
  3. World Cup 2023: Business Development Director Sybrand Engelbrecht gets a second chance at cricket
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Afghanistan’s participation in LA Olympics 2028 in the works by IOC, says ICC CEO Allardice
    PTI
  5. Andy Murray splits from coach Ivan Lendl after gruelling 2023 season
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment