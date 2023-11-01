World Cup 2023: De Kock guided me through my innings, says Van der Dussen after massive win against New Zealand

South Africa’s massive 190-run against New Zealand at the MCA Stadium here on Wednesday was built around a 200-run second-wicket partnership between Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock, with both batters scoring centuries.

Van der Dussen was effusive in his praise for the wicket-keeper batter, who is now the leading run-scorer of this World Cup.

“He’s [de Kock] one of my favourite guys to bat with. He really guided me through my innings today. At times I was under pressure and I was asking him about a few options. It was just great to bat with him.

“It’s been so good to have Quinny. He has a determination about him that I haven’t seen in a very long time. He’s ploughing back into the team in all aspects, in the bowling meetings, in the batting meetings, being one of our senior guys. The guys really feed off him,” said van der Dussen.

South Africa’s comfortable win was aided by New Zealand’s decision to field first, despite the Proteas having gone past 300 every time it has batted first this World Cup.

“I keep telling the guys I love when we lose the toss because I feel like when you win the toss and bowl first, you’re looking to strike up front and put the batting team under pressure. We would have batted first as well today because last night we were training and it was swinging around a bit,” said van der Dussen.

The 34-year-old credited the team effort involved for his side’s strong run in this World Cup, with the Proteas leading the points table with six wins in seven matches.

“It was a full-out team performance. That’s really heartening in the changing room at the moment. Everyone’s contributing. Even the guys on the bench. It’s just been a collective effort and it’s good to see the results of that in a match like tonight,” said van der Dussen.

South Africa will now go up against India, the only unbeaten side left in the competition, in Kolkata on November 5.

“Playing India in India is a massive event. They have been playing really well. They’ve got all bases covered, brilliant bowling attack and obviously the batting as well. We’ll go into that game knowing that if we do the things well that we want to do, we’ll be in a really strong position.”