Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s run chase record during India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match

Kohli played a 116-ball 85 innings to steer India home in the 200-run chase against the three-time World Cup winner.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 22:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia.
Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Virat Kohli during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in successful chases during India’s six-wicket win against Australia in the World Cup in Chennai on Sunday.

Kohli played a 116-ball 85 innings to steer India home in the 200-run chase against the five-time World Cup winner. The total took him to 5,517 runs in 92 innings at an average of 88.98.

Tendulkar scored 5,490 runs in 124 innings in India’s wins in run chases.

Kohli struck a 165-run partnership with KL Rahul to take India to victory from 2/3. Looking to accelerate, Kohli holed out to short mid-wicket off Josh Hazlewood, falling 15 short of a century.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Virat Kohli /

Sachin Tendulkar

