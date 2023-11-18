MagazineBuy Print

What is the start date and time of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?

India and Australia will face off in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 21:23 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Australia’s captain Pat Cummins pose with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Australia’s captain Pat Cummins pose with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Australia’s captain Pat Cummins pose with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Australia will play in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India beat New Zealand in the semifinal in Mumbai to advance to its third final of the quadrennial event. Earlier in the league stage, India topped the points table with a nine-game winning streak.

Australia, on the other hand, started with two losses before turning its fortunes around by winning the next seven and advancing to the semifinals, where it bettered South Africa by three wickets.

What is the start date of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Final 2023?

The final between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

What is the start time of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Final 2023?

The final between India and Australia will start at 2:00 p.m. on November 19.

