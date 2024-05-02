ICC releases official anthem for T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the official anthem for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday. The anthem titled ‘Out Of This World’ features Grammy award winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes.

With just 30 days to go until the tournament begins, the release of the anthem sets the tone for what will be the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever, with 20 international teams playing 55 matches across the West Indies and USA from 1-29 June.

The anthem, produced by Michael “Tano” Montano, was launched along with the music video, which features cameos from eight-time Olympic gold-medallist and tournament ambassador Usain Bolt, cricket stars Chris Gayle, Ali Khan, Shiv Chanderpaul and other Caribbean personalities.

The music video is a visual celebration of cricket that captures the atmosphere and energy fans from around the world can expect when they attend ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches.