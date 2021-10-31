Afghanistan vs Namibia LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2021: Buoyant NAM faces AFG spin challenge

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Namibia from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan will look to end his illustrious international career on a high as he retires after today's match.

Afghanistan’s ex captain Asghar Afghan who holds the highest winning streak as a captain in T20 internationals surpassing Indian legend Ms Dhoni by one extra win, decides to bid farewell with all formats of cricket in Afghanistan’s third match against Namibia at @T20WorldCup.

Head-to-head stats

Afghanistan and Namibia have never played each other in a Twenty20 International. In T20Is overall, Afghanistan has 59 matches and lost 26, while Namibia has won 21 matches out of 26.

In T20 World Cups, Afghanistan has lost six and won 10 matches. The ongoing World Cup is Namibia's first T20 World Cup; it has three wins and a solitary defeat.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Afghanistan would look to shrug off the defeat against Pakistan and return to winning ways when it takes on debutant Namibia, which will be eager to continue its dream run in the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan has proven that it is not a team to be taken lightly. It is armed with a world-class spin attack comprising the likes of Rashid Khan, who has perfected his craft while playing in various T20 leagues around the world, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and skipper Mohammad Nabi.

The formidable spin attack's prowess has been on full display in its first two matches. While it completely bamboozled Scotland in its tournament opener victory, it pushed an in-form Pakistan side to the brink on Friday night.

Backing its spinners are the Afghan batters, who are playing a fearless brand of cricket reminiscent of the big-hitting West Indies side.

Namibia, on the other hand, will hope to continue its historic run. The country which has a population of 2.5 million and only five cricket pitches has surprised everyone in the tournament.

After handing defeats to Netherlands and Ireland in the qualifiers, the team has managed to script a memorable win over Scotland in its first Super 12 game.

While their bowlers did a good job to restrict Scotland to 109, their batters had to dig deep to chase the target.

But if Namibia wishes to keep rubbing shoulders with the top teams, it will need to lift its level, and skipper Gerhard Erasmus is well aware of it.

"From here on we have to lift our level. We are excited for the challenge. Hopefully we can execute on those days," Erasmus had said after the match against Scotland.

Namibia's best shot is putting runs on the board and capitalising on Afghanistan's relatively poor pace attack. It also holds the advantage of being familiar with the conditions, having played three games here.

SQUADS: Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq Travelling reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi NAMIBIA: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Michau du Preez (wk), Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Jan N Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit (vc), Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France

