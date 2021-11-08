T20 live IND vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Team, Commentary, Toss at 7PM India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Get the live cricket score, commentary and highlights of NAM vs IND from the Dubai International Stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 08 November, 2021 17:21 IST India captain Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav during a Twenty20 World Cup match against Scotland in Dubai. - AP Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 08 November, 2021 17:21 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between India and Namibia. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the Dubai International Stadium.IND vs NAM LIVE COMMENTARYStay tuned for the live coverage!IND vs NAM PLAYING XITo be announced at 7PM IST.IND vs NAM TOSSScheduled for 7PM IST.IND vs NAM PITCH REPORTThis section will be updated shortly.IND vs NAM PREVIEWThe Indian cricket team cancelled its optional practice session at the ICC Academy on Sunday, after New Zealand's victory over Afghanistan in its last Super 12 game in Abu Dhabi.The Kiwis ended India's thin chance to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. And on Monday, Virat Kohli’s final assignment as captain of the T20I side will end on a disappointing note even if India mauls Namibia to finish third in the group of six.READ | India vs Namibia LIVE, T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs NAM Playing XI, Toss news, Dream11 Fantasy Prediction The game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will still be significant. A victory for India will be a farewell gift to the outgoing coaches - head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar. Shastri will hand over the reins to Rahul Dravid.It will be a perfect opportunity for Kohli to pass on the captaincy baton to the man who would lead the side in the next T20 World Cup. While the selectors are yet to announce the squad, India’s new T20I captain could be unveiled at the time of the toss on Monday.ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: New Zealand seals semis berth with win over Afghanistan If the selectors and the leadership group has identified Chahar as the primary wrist-spinner for the next World Cup, he deserves a chance in this rubber.- Amol KarhadkarIND vs NAM PREDICTED XIIndia: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed ShamiNamibia: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Bernard ScholtzALSO READ | Williamson praises NZ bowlers for keeping Afghanistan to below-par total IND vs NAM DREAM11 PREDICTIONWicketkeeper – Zane GreenBatters – Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Michael van LingenAll-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (vc), David Wiese, JJ SmitBowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Shami, Rubel Trumpelmann, Bernard ScholtzTeam Composition: IND 6:5 NAM Credits left: 0.5IND vs NAM WIN PREDICTIONIndia (98%)IND vs NAM SQUADSIndia: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad ShamiReserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel; Mentor: MS DhoniNamibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya FranceReserves: Mauritius NgupitaWHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2021 IND vs NAM LIVE?The India vs Namibia match will be aired LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will also be live streamed on Hotstar.