IND vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Team, Commentary, Toss at 7PM

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between India and Namibia. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the Dubai International Stadium.

IND vs NAM LIVE COMMENTARY

IND vs NAM PLAYING XI

IND vs NAM TOSS

IND vs NAM PITCH REPORT

IND vs NAM PREVIEW

The Indian cricket team cancelled its optional practice session at the ICC Academy on Sunday, after New Zealand's victory over Afghanistan in its last Super 12 game in Abu Dhabi.



The Kiwis ended India's thin chance to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. And on Monday, Virat Kohli’s final assignment as captain of the T20I side will end on a disappointing note even if India mauls Namibia to finish third in the group of six.

The game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will still be significant. A victory for India will be a farewell gift to the outgoing coaches - head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar.





Shastri will hand over the reins to Rahul Dravid.It will be a perfect opportunity for Kohli to pass on the captaincy baton to the man who would lead the side in the next T20 World Cup. While the selectors are yet to announce the squad, India’s new T20I captain could be unveiled at the time of the toss on Monday.

If the selectors and the leadership group has identified Chahar as the primary wrist-spinner for the next World Cup, he deserves a chance in this rubber.

- Amol Karhadkar

IND vs NAM PREDICTED XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Namibia: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz

IND vs NAM DREAM11 PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper – Zane Green

Batters – Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Michael van Lingen

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (vc), David Wiese, JJ Smit

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Shami, Rubel Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Team Composition: IND 6:5 NAM Credits left: 0.5

IND vs NAM WIN PREDICTION

India (98%)

IND vs NAM SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel; Mentor: MS Dhoni

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France

Reserves: Mauritius Ngupita

WHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2021 IND vs NAM LIVE?

The India vs Namibia match will be aired LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will also be live streamed on Hotstar.