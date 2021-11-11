T20 live PAK vs AUS LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Preview, Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy Team AUS vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Get the live cricket score, commentary and highlights of PAK vs AUS from the Dubai International Stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 11 November, 2021 15:07 IST Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates a wicket. - AP Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 11 November, 2021 15:07 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 2 between Australia and Pakistan. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the Dubai International Stadium.PAK vs AUS LIVE COMMENTARYStay tuned!PAK vs AUS PLAYING XITo be announced at 7PM IST.PAK vs AUS TOSSScheduled for 7PM IST.PAK vs AUS PREVIEWMatthew Hayden and Justin Langer, two of Australia's strongest opening batsmen in Test cricket, will meet each other in different colours in the T20 World Cup semifinal in Dubai on Thursday.Hayden, in his maiden assignment as the coaching staff in the Pakistan cricket team, will be hoping for a win against the Aussies, coached by Langer.Being the only unbeaten side in the tournament, Hayden will be expecting his boys to maintain the form.Besides, the semifinal could well be touted as a curtain-raiser to Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in 2022 after 24 years.Going by the line-ups, it has the making of a humdinger. Aaron Finch and David Warner are the closest competitors to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the race for the best opening combination of the tournament.There is little to choose between Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali - all of them have left their footprints in the T20 World Cup.The battle of spinners could end up being the decisive factor. Adam Zampa has been a revelation for Australia, being the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Super 12 stage with 11 scalps. On the contrary, despite their ability to stifle batters, neither Shadab Khan nor Imad Wasim has been among wickets consistently.If Zampa spins his web to keep the Pakistan middle-order - comprising Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali and Mohammad Hafeez - quiet, Australia will have a chance to shine at the biggest stage of the shortest format.- Amol KarhadkarPAK vs AUS PREDICTED XIPakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah AfridiAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh HazlewoodPAK vs AUS DREAM11 PREDICTIONWicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan (c)Batters – David Warner, Babar Azam (vc), Steve Smith, Shoaib MalikAll-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Shadab KhanBowlers – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Shaheen Afridi, Haris RaufTeam Composition: PAK 6:5 AUS Credits left: 0.0PAK vs AUS HEAD TO HEAD STATSSpan: 2007-2021Matches: 23Won: Pakistan - 13, Australia - 9, NR - 1In T20 WC: Won: Pakistan - 3, Australia - 3HS (PAK) vs AUS: 201LS (PAK) vs AUS 74HS (AUS) vs PAK: 196LS (AUS) vs PAK: 89READ T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal: Pakistan favourite against hungry Australia T20 World Cup: Hayden set for 'unusual' World Cup reunion with friend and rival Langer T20 World Cup: Australia captain Finch eyes ‘crucial’ battle with Afridi Bold, unflinching Pakistan at its marauding best in the T20 World Cup PAK vs AUS STARSRankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.Kamran AkmalPakistan3662.David UmarAustralia3483.Umar AkmalPakistan335RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Saeed AjmalPakistan192.Mohammad AmirPakistan173.Umar GulPakistan16PAK vs AUS WIN PREDICTIONPakistan (51%)PAK vs AUS SQUADSPakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz AhmedAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh InglisWHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2021 SEMIFINAL 2 PAK vs AUS LIVE?The Pakistan vs Australia match will be aired LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will also be live streamed on Hotstar.