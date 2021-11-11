PAK vs AUS LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Preview, Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy Team

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 2 between Australia and Pakistan. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the Dubai International Stadium.

PAK vs AUS LIVE COMMENTARY

PAK vs AUS PLAYING XI

To be announced at 7PM IST.

PAK vs AUS TOSS

Scheduled for 7PM IST.

PAK vs AUS PREVIEW

Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer, two of Australia's strongest opening batsmen in Test cricket, will meet each other in different colours in the T20 World Cup semifinal in Dubai on Thursday.

Hayden, in his maiden assignment as the coaching staff in the Pakistan cricket team, will be hoping for a win against the Aussies, coached by Langer.

Being the only unbeaten side in the tournament, Hayden will be expecting his boys to maintain the form.

Besides, the semifinal could well be touted as a curtain-raiser to Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in 2022 after 24 years.

Going by the line-ups, it has the making of a humdinger. Aaron Finch and David Warner are the closest competitors to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the race for the best opening combination of the tournament.

There is little to choose between Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali - all of them have left their footprints in the T20 World Cup.

The battle of spinners could end up being the decisive factor. Adam Zampa has been a revelation for Australia, being the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Super 12 stage with 11 scalps. On the contrary, despite their ability to stifle batters, neither Shadab Khan nor Imad Wasim has been among wickets consistently.

If Zampa spins his web to keep the Pakistan middle-order - comprising Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali and Mohammad Hafeez - quiet, Australia will have a chance to shine at the biggest stage of the shortest format.

- Amol Karhadkar

PAK vs AUS PREDICTED XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

PAK vs AUS HEAD TO HEAD STATS

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 23

Won: Pakistan - 13, Australia - 9, NR - 1

In T20 WC: Won: Pakistan - 3, Australia - 3

HS (PAK) vs AUS: 201

LS (PAK) vs AUS 74

HS (AUS) vs PAK: 196

LS (AUS) vs PAK: 89



PAK vs AUS STARS

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Kamran Akmal Pakistan 366 2. David Umar Australia 348 3. Umar Akmal Pakistan 335 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Saeed Ajmal Pakistan 19 2. Mohammad Amir Pakistan 17 3. Umar Gul Pakistan 16

PAK vs AUS SQUADS

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

