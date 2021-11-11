PAK vs AUS: Rizwan becomes first batter to smash 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan became the first batter to record 1000 T20I runs in a calendar during the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal against Australia in Dubai on Thursday.

Rizwan crossed the mark with a six off Adam Zampa in the 12th over of the Pakistan innings.

Rizwan's stellar year at the top of the order has seen him rack up a hundred and 10 half centuries in just 20 innings at an average above 90 alongside a strike rate of 135+.

Rizwan also holds the record for most runs in a calendar year in all T20s, a feat he achieved last Sunday where he went past Chris Gayle's tally of 1665 runs.

Rizwan's opening partner and Pakistan skipper is second on the list of most T20I runs in a year, achieving the same this year with 787+ runs to his tally so far.