PAK vs SCO: Rizwan scores most T20 runs in a calendar year

T20 World Cup 2021, PAK vs SCO: Mohammad Rizwan has scored 1666* runs in 2021.

Team Sportstar
Sharjah
07 November, 2021 19:41 IST

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan hits a boundary during a T20 World Cup match against Namibia in Abu Dhabi. - AP

Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday became the highest-scorer in Twenty20s during a calendar year in a T20 World Cup 2021 match against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.Rizwan surpassed West Indies great Chris Gayle's 1665 runs in 2015 with a nudge towards deep square leg for a single.FOLLOW | Pakistan vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2021: PAK wins toss, opts to bat; Playing XI, Dream11 Fantasy prediction India captain Virat Kohli (1614 runs in 2016), Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (1607 runs in 2019) and South Africa's AB de Villiers (1580 runs in 2019) complete the top five.Also, Rizwan is now 44 runs away from becoming the first batter to hit 1000 T20I runs in a year.