PAK vs SCO: Rizwan scores most T20 runs in a calendar year

Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday became the highest-scorer in Twenty20s during a calendar year in a T20 World Cup 2021 match against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Rizwan surpassed West Indies great Chris Gayle's 1665 runs in 2015 with a nudge towards deep square leg for a single.

India captain Virat Kohli (1614 runs in 2016), Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (1607 runs in 2019) and South Africa's AB de Villiers (1580 runs in 2019) complete the top five.

Also, Rizwan is now 44 runs away from becoming the first batter to hit 1000 T20I runs in a year.