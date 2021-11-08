T20 World Cup News News Rohit Sharma becomes third male batter to reach 3000 T20I runs IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: India's Rohit Sharma made his T20I debut in 2007 and has four hundreds to his name. Team Sportstar 08 November, 2021 21:25 IST Rohit Sharma in action during the T20 World Cup. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 08 November, 2021 21:25 IST India's Rohit Sharma became the third male batter to reach 3000 T20I runs during the Super 12 T20 World Cup match against Namibia on Monday.Rohit, who made his T20I debut in the 2007 T20 World Cup, reached the mark in his 115th match with a boundary off Ruben Trumpelmann in India's 133-run chase. FOLLOW LIVE: IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup Live ScoreIndia skipper Virat Kohli was the first male cricketer to reach 3000 T20I runs in 87 matches earlier this year before New Zealand's Martin Guptill became the second player to cross the mark against Scotland last week.The 34-year-old Rohit has four T20I hundreds, most by a batter, to his name. He is also second on the six-hitting chart with 138 sixes in the format. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :