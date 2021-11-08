Rohit Sharma becomes third male batter to reach 3000 T20I runs

India's Rohit Sharma became the third male batter to reach 3000 T20I runs during the Super 12 T20 World Cup match against Namibia on Monday.

Rohit, who made his T20I debut in the 2007 T20 World Cup, reached the mark in his 115th match with a boundary off Ruben Trumpelmann in India's 133-run chase.

India skipper Virat Kohli was the first male cricketer to reach 3000 T20I runs in 87 matches earlier this year before New Zealand's Martin Guptill became the second player to cross the mark against Scotland last week.

The 34-year-old Rohit has four T20I hundreds, most by a batter, to his name. He is also second on the six-hitting chart with 138 sixes in the format.