Afghanistan vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2021: AFG carries India's hopes vs NZ; Toss, Playing XI at 3:00 PM IST

Mujeeb Ur Rahman hits the gym. Will he play today?

#back to gym #mood happy pic.twitter.com/x1WcWsk5RU — Muj R 88 (@Mujeeb_R88) November 6, 2021

Stay tuned for the toss, playing at 3:00 PM IST.

Afghanistan will take on New Zealand in the first T20I meeting between the sides. The two teams have clashed in two ODIs at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, with the Kiwis getting the better of the Afghans on both occasions.

Abu Dhabi in T20 World Cup 2021:

Batting first won: 5

Batting second won: 8

Average first innings score: 144

Average first innings winning score: 184

Abu Dhabi in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12:

Batting first won: 4

Batting second won: 5

Average first innings score: 149

Average first innings winning score: 187

MATCH PREVIEW

Afghanistan will face New Zealand in a crucial Group 2 Super-12 contest at the ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Both these teams and India are still in contention for the second semifinal spot.

If Kane Williamson’s men win, they will get to eight points and qualify for the last four. Afghanistan’s 66-run defeat at the hands of India has dented its hopes of reaching the semis. To advance, it would need to beat New Zealand and then hope for Namibia to pull off an upset win against India.

Advantage

Mohammad Nabi's men can go through even if India beats Namibia, but for that, they need a big win to dramatically improve its Net Run Rate. However, India playing last, still gives it an edge.

New Zealand’s batting has looked in good shape and its bowling, especially the eight overs of quality spin from Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, will be crucial in Abu Dhabi, where longer boundaries are perhaps a slightly greater challenge for batters looking to go big.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be sweating over the fitness of Mujeeb Ur Rahman. In his absence, skipper Nabi has to manage with just four overs of quality spin from Rashid Khan. His other bowlers have lacked discipline and incision.

In the batting department, openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad usually set the tone with their aggressive, boundary-hitting approach in PowerPlay. Whether they can do the same against the pace duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee remains to be seen.

The whole of India will be watching closely as well.

-Ayan Acharya

SQUADS: Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

