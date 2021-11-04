T20 live Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2021: AUS in must-win game as Tigers play for pride Australia vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021: Get the live cricket score, updates, commentary and highlights of AUS vs BAN from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar DUBAI Last Updated: 04 November, 2021 13:25 IST Australia will have to win its following two games against Bangladesh and West Indies to keep its qualification hopes alive. - AP Team Sportstar DUBAI Last Updated: 04 November, 2021 13:25 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Australia and Bangladesh from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. SQUADS:Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson, Kane Richardson Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Daniel Sams, Nathan EllisBangladesh: Mahmadullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Aminul IslamWhere and when to watch T20 World Cup 2021 - Australia vs Bangladesh Live? AUS vs BAN Super 12 match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 3:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.