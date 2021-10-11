IPL 2021: RCB releases Hasaranga, Chameera from bio-bubble

Royal Challengers Bangalore has released both its Sri Lankan recruits- Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera- in order for them to join the Sri Lankan squad for its T20 World Cup qualfiers campaign starting at the end of this week, the franchise announced on Monday.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT



Wanindu Hasaranga & Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the RCB bio bubble as they join up with the SL team for their #WT20 qualifiers.



We wish both of them the best & thank them for their professionalism & hard work during #IPL2021. #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/m8U2p4YaiK — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 11, 2021

Hasaranga and Chameera were brought in by the Virat Kohli-led franchise ahead of the UAE leg of the competition, with the former playing two matches for the side. The latter, however, did not get an opportunity to play for the side.

Sri Lanka plays its first qualifier against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on October 18. Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 Eliminator clash in Sharjah on Monday.