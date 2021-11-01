ENG vs SL: Jos Buttler slams first century of T20 World Cup 2021

England opener Jos Buttler slammed the first century of the T20 World Cup 2021 in a Super 12 fixture against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday.

Sent into bat by the Lankans on a tacky surface, England lost three wickets under the Powerplay while Buttler held fort at one end. With skipper Morgan coming in at 5 in the seventh over, Buttler deftly switched roles to attack the Lankan bowlers towards the half-way stage.

Buttler then launched his aggressive best as he teed off against the seamers, and stormed to his maiden T20I ton off the final ball of the innings, with six fours and as many sixes.

It is also just the second T20I ton at the venue behind Afghanistan batter Mohammad Shahzad's 116* against Bangladesh in 2016. He also became the second English batter behind Heather Knight to register hundreds in all three formats.

Buttler has been in fine form for England at the top of the order. His 32-ball 71 on Saturday powered England to a comprehensive win over Australia in Dubai.

Buttler also crossed 2000 T20I runs during the innings, becoming the second English batter behind Eoin Morgan to cross the mark.