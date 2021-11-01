T20 World Cup: Morgan becomes most successful T20I captain, surpasses Dhoni and Asghar

England skipper Eoin Morgan became the most successful T20I captain with his side's win over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah on Monday.

Morgan surpassed the likes of former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan with 43 wins in the format, two of which came through Super Overs. The win also sealed England its second successive semifinal spot at the T20 World Cup, having finished runner-up in 2016.

The 35-year-old who began his international career with Ireland, led England for the first time in a T20I in 2012 against India before taking on the role full-time in 2015.

Morgan has led England in 68 T20I matches, only behind Dhoni's tally of 72 for India.

He also leads the run-charts for England in white-ball cricket with 6957 ODI runs (223 matches) and 2367 T20I runs from 68 matches.