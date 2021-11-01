T20 World Cup News News T20 World Cup: Buttler, bowlers shine as England beats Sri Lanka to seal semifinal berth ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021: Jos Buttler's maiden T20I century powered England to 163 which it defended by inflicting a late Lankan collapse in Sharjah. Team Sportstar 01 November, 2021 23:13 IST Jos Buttler's century and excellent death bowling powered England to a nervy win in Sharjah. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 01 November, 2021 23:13 IST England sealed its third T20 World Cup semifinal appearance on Monday with a thrilling win over Sri Lanka in Sharjah.HIGHLIGHTSREAD: ENG vs SL: Jos Buttler slams first century of T20 World Cup 2021 Jos Buttler's unbeaten century powered England to 163 which it defended by restricting Sri Lanka to 137. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :