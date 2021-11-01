News

T20 World Cup: Buttler, bowlers shine as England beats Sri Lanka to seal semifinal berth

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021: Jos Buttler's maiden T20I century powered England to 163 which it defended by inflicting a late Lankan collapse in Sharjah.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 November, 2021 23:13 IST

Jos Buttler's century and excellent death bowling powered England to a nervy win in Sharjah.   -  Getty Images

England sealed its third T20 World Cup semifinal appearance on Monday with a thrilling win over Sri Lanka in Sharjah.

Jos Buttler's unbeaten century powered England to 163 which it defended by restricting Sri Lanka to 137.

