ICC ODI rankings: Woakes climbs to career-best third spot among bowlers

England all-rounder Chris Woakes jumped four positions to attain a career-best third spot among bowlers in the latest released ICC men's ODI player rankings. This comes after an impressive performance in the recent three-match series against Sri Lanka where he picked six wickets in two games including a haul of four for 18 in the first one.

Woakes attains career-best third position in @MRFWorldwide Men’s ODI Player Rankings https://t.co/byO7YsHG70 via @ICC — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) July 7, 2021

This has also meant that Woakes has overtaken team-mate Ben Stokes to reach the third spot in all-rounder's list.

Other English pacers, David Willey and Tom Curran, have also reaped rewards for their excellent performances in the same series where the former was awarded Player of the Series for his nine wickets while the latter contributed four wickets in two matches. Willey has moved up 13 places to 37th position and Curran has moved to 68th spot with a jump of 20 places.

In the batting list, England's Test captain Joe Root has moved up two places to 13th position after a series-topping aggregate of 147 runs against Sri Lanka whereas ODI captain Eoin Morgan has also climbed one place to 25th.

Despite a disappointing series as a team, some Sri Lankan batters have improved their individual rankings. Skipper Kusal Perera (82 runs) has jumped one place to 41st position, Dhananjaya De Silva to 74th position after gaining 10 slots, and Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga are in joint-98 position after advancing 13 and 12 places, respectively.

In the ICC men's T20I player Rankings, South Africa's Quinton De Kock (255 runs) and Aiden Markram (113 runs) have advanced nine places and 23 places to 13th and 19th positions respectively after a five-match series against the West Indies which the Proteas won 3-2. South African bowlers, Lungi Ngidi (up 25 places to 56th) and George Linde (up 30 places to 43) also improved their rankings.

For the West Indies, the list of batters who gained include Evin Lewis who climbed one spot to 9th after scoring 178 runs, Nicholas Pooran (up 20 places to 87th) and Shimron Hetmyer (up 15 places to 99th). In all-rounder's list, Dwayne Bravo with 10 wickets and Obed McKoy with nine wickets moved to 44th position (up by 51 places) and 53rd position (up by 65 places) respectively.