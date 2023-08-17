MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: How and when to buy match tickets, online registration info

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Here is how you can register for tickets for all matches of the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup, to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 10:51 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The tickets for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be available from August 25.
The tickets for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be available from August 25. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

The tickets for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be available from August 25. | Photo Credit: ANI

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be underway in India from October 5 with the final slated to be held on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With less than two months to go before the showpiece event, the ICC has announced the decision to open the purchase of match tickets from August 25 in a phased manner, owing to high demand and providing an equal opportunity for everyone.

ALSO READ
Ben Stokes reverses ODI retirement ahead of 2023 World Cup, named in New Zealand series squad; Brook, Archer miss out

The ICC has opened a registration portal for fans who would want to watch the tournament from the venues. Fans can visit https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register to complete the registration process.

The portal opened on August 15 and will be essential for the fans to receive information on the sale of tickets for matches of their choice.

Tickets can be purchase online through multiple platforms including ICC’s official website and app.

Phase-wise tickets will be on sale on the following dates:

  • 25 August: Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches
  • 30 August: India matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram
  • 31 August: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune
  • 1 September: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai
  • 2 September: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata
  • 3 September: India matches at Ahmedabad
  • 15 September: Semi Finals and Final

ODI World Cup 2023 matches by venue

Ahmedabad

  • October 5: England vs New Zealand, 2 pm
  • October 14: India vs Pakistan, 2 pm
  • November 4: England vs Australia, 2 pm
  • November 10: South Africa vs Afghanistan, 2 pm
  • November 19: Final

Bengaluru

  • October 20: Australia vs Pakistan, 2 pm
  • October 26: England vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm
  • November 4: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 10:30 am
  • November 9: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm
  • November 12: India vs Netherlands, 2 pm

Chennai

  • October 8: India vs Australia, 2 pm
  • October 13: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2 pm
  • October 18: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, 2 pm
  • October 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2 pm
  • October 27: Pakistan vs South Africa, 2 pm

Delhi

  • October 7: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm
  • October 11: India vs Afghanistan, 2 pm
  • October 15: England vs Afghanistan, 2 pm
  • October 25: Australia vs Netherlands, 2 pm
  • November 6: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm

Dharamsala

  • October 7: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 10:30 am
  • October 10: England vs Bangladesh, 10:30 am
  • October 17: South Africa vs Netherlands, 2 pm
  • October 22: India vs New Zealand, 2 pm
  • October 28: Australia vs New Zealand, 10:30 am

Hyderabad

  • October 6: Pakistan vs Netherlands, 2 pm
  • October 9: New Zealand vs Netherlands, 2 pm
  • October 10: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm

Kolkata

  • October 28: Netherlands vs Bangladesh, 2 pm
  • October 31: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2 pm
  • November 5: India vs South Africa, 2 pm
  • November 11: England vs Pakistan, 2 pm
  • November 16: Second semifinal

Lucknow

  • October 12: Australia vs South Africa, 2 pm
  • October 16: Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm
  • October 21: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 10:30 am
  • October 29: India vs England, 2 pm
  • November 3: Netherlands vs Afghanistan, 2 pm

Mumbai

  • October 21: England vs South Africa, 2 pm
  • October 24: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2 pm
  • November 2: India vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm
  • November 7: Australia vs Afghanistan, 2 pm
  • November 15: First semifinal

Pune

  • October 19: India vs Bangladesh, 2 pm
  • October 30: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm
  • November 1: New Zealand vs South Africa, 2 pm
  • November 8: England vs Netherlands, 2 pm
  • November 11: Australia vs Bangladesh, 10:30 am

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 ODI World Cup /

ODI World Cup /

2023 Cricket World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: How and when to buy match tickets, online registration info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Boxing champion Alycia Baumgardner’s doping test shows ‘‘adverse’‘ finding
    AP
  3. Off-side: To be a fan, or not to be, that is the question
    Ayon Sengupta
  4. Shot put record holder Ryan Crouser on what makes him the ultimate champion
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Neymar credits Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: How and when to buy match tickets, online registration info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tilak Varma — a silver lining in India’s World Cup squad haze
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn wants to see his team play an aggressive brand of cricket
    AP
  4. Bumrah bowls at India nets after 11 months, shows high intensity
    PTI
  5. New Zealand vs UAE T20I series 2023: Full schedule, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: How and when to buy match tickets, online registration info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Boxing champion Alycia Baumgardner’s doping test shows ‘‘adverse’‘ finding
    AP
  3. Off-side: To be a fan, or not to be, that is the question
    Ayon Sengupta
  4. Shot put record holder Ryan Crouser on what makes him the ultimate champion
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Neymar credits Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment