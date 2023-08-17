ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: How and when to buy match tickets, online registration info

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be underway in India from October 5 with the final slated to be held on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With less than two months to go before the showpiece event, the ICC has announced the decision to open the purchase of match tickets from August 25 in a phased manner, owing to high demand and providing an equal opportunity for everyone.

The ICC has opened a registration portal for fans who would want to watch the tournament from the venues. Fans can visit https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register to complete the registration process.

The portal opened on August 15 and will be essential for the fans to receive information on the sale of tickets for matches of their choice.

Tickets can be purchase online through multiple platforms including ICC’s official website and app.

Phase-wise tickets will be on sale on the following dates:

25 August: Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August: India matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram

31 August: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1 September: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September: India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September: Semi Finals and Final

ODI World Cup 2023 matches by venue

Ahmedabad

October 5: England vs New Zealand, 2 pm

October 14: India vs Pakistan, 2 pm

November 4: England vs Australia, 2 pm

November 10: South Africa vs Afghanistan, 2 pm

November 19: Final

Bengaluru

October 20: Australia vs Pakistan, 2 pm

October 26: England vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm

November 4: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 10:30 am

November 9: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm

November 12: India vs Netherlands, 2 pm

Chennai

October 8: India vs Australia, 2 pm

October 13: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2 pm

October 18: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, 2 pm

October 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2 pm

October 27: Pakistan vs South Africa, 2 pm

Delhi

October 7: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm

October 11: India vs Afghanistan, 2 pm

October 15: England vs Afghanistan, 2 pm

October 25: Australia vs Netherlands, 2 pm

November 6: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm

Dharamsala

October 7: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 10:30 am

October 10: England vs Bangladesh, 10:30 am

October 17: South Africa vs Netherlands, 2 pm

October 22: India vs New Zealand, 2 pm

October 28: Australia vs New Zealand, 10:30 am

Hyderabad

October 6: Pakistan vs Netherlands, 2 pm

October 9: New Zealand vs Netherlands, 2 pm

October 10: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm

Kolkata

October 28: Netherlands vs Bangladesh, 2 pm

October 31: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2 pm

November 5: India vs South Africa, 2 pm

November 11: England vs Pakistan, 2 pm

November 16: Second semifinal

Lucknow

October 12: Australia vs South Africa, 2 pm

October 16: Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm

October 21: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 10:30 am

October 29: India vs England, 2 pm

November 3: Netherlands vs Afghanistan, 2 pm

Mumbai

October 21: England vs South Africa, 2 pm

October 24: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2 pm

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm

November 7: Australia vs Afghanistan, 2 pm

November 15: First semifinal

Pune