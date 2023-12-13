Suryakumar Yadav solidifies top spot, Rinku Singh rises in ICC T20I batting rankings

India star Suryakumar Yadav solidified his position at the helm of the batters list of the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings after his quick-fire half-century in the second T20I against South Africa in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Yadav smashed 56 from 36 deliveries to gain a total of 10 rating points and now sits comfortably with 865 rating points with the next best, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, with 787 points.

Read | Rohit Sharma speaks on ODI World Cup heartbreak

The other star of the second T20I, Rinku Singh, rose 46 slots to 59th position after his 68 off 39 balls. Singh now averages 82.66 with a strike rate of 183.70 in his 11 T20Is so far.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram advanced two slots and is now at the second place in the all-rounders’ ranking behind Shakib Al Hasan.

Despite missing out in the last match, Ravi Bishnoi continued to share the first position with Rashid Khan in the bowlers’ list while Shamsi jumped two positions from 12th to enter top 10.