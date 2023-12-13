MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Suryakumar Yadav solidifies top spot, Rinku Singh rises in ICC T20I batting rankings

Yadav smashed 56 from 36 deliveries to gain a total of 10 rating points and now sits comfortably with 865 rating points from the next best, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, with 787 points.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 17:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav during the 2nd T20I against South Africa.
Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav during the 2nd T20I against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav during the 2nd T20I against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India star Suryakumar Yadav solidified his position at the helm of the batters list of the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings after his quick-fire half-century in the second T20I against South Africa in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Yadav smashed 56 from 36 deliveries to gain a total of 10 rating points and now sits comfortably with 865 rating points with the next best, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, with 787 points.

Read | Rohit Sharma speaks on ODI World Cup heartbreak

The other star of the second T20I, Rinku Singh, rose 46 slots to 59th position after his 68 off 39 balls. Singh now averages 82.66 with a strike rate of 183.70 in his 11 T20Is so far.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram advanced two slots and is now at the second place in the all-rounders’ ranking behind Shakib Al Hasan.

Despite missing out in the last match, Ravi Bishnoi continued to share the first position with Rashid Khan in the bowlers’ list while Shamsi jumped two positions from 12th to enter top 10.

Related stories

Related Topics

Suryakumar Yadav /

Rinku Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Suryakumar Yadav solidifies top spot, Rinku Singh rises in ICC T20I batting rankings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Haryana vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinal 1: HAR 273/6 (48); Rana century, Sumit lead charge vs TN
    Team Sportstar
  3. Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj become first Asian men to be elected to Tennis Hall of Fame
    AP
  4. Turkish referee who was attacked on-field leaves hospital with a black eye 36 hours after the incident
    Reuters
  5. Turkish club Ankaragucu president Koca arrested for ‘horrific’ incident of punching referee
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Suryakumar Yadav solidifies top spot, Rinku Singh rises in ICC T20I batting rankings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka Cricket forms committee to select national teams with Tharanga as chairman
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND A vs SA A: Prasidh Krishna bags hat-trick, five-wicket haul in first unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. Haryana vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinal 1: HAR 273/6 (48); Rana century, Sumit lead charge vs TN
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Australia’s Khawaja won’t wear shoes with Gaza messages, says Cummins
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Suryakumar Yadav solidifies top spot, Rinku Singh rises in ICC T20I batting rankings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Haryana vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinal 1: HAR 273/6 (48); Rana century, Sumit lead charge vs TN
    Team Sportstar
  3. Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj become first Asian men to be elected to Tennis Hall of Fame
    AP
  4. Turkish referee who was attacked on-field leaves hospital with a black eye 36 hours after the incident
    Reuters
  5. Turkish club Ankaragucu president Koca arrested for ‘horrific’ incident of punching referee
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment