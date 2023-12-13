MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VIDEO: Markram, Shamsi spells shifted momentum towards South Africa, says Tilak after 2nd T20I loss

All-rounder Tilak Varma feels the spells from Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram coupled with a wet outfield were the reasons for India to go down 0-1 in the three-match T20I series.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 11:36 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
| Video Credit: BCCI

India slumped to a five-wicket loss (DLS method) in a rain-marred T20I against South Africa at Saint George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

All-rounder Tilak Varma feels the spells from Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram coupled with a wet outfield were the reasons for India to go down 0-1 in the three-match T20I series.

“I think the wicket was a bit slower in the first innings when we batted. The new ball was slightly seaming but in the later part of the innings, when Markram and Shamsi were bowling, we didn’t expect the ball to grip and turn. Their spells worked in favour of their side, otherwise we could’ve reached 200-plus,” the 21-year-old, who scored a 20-ball 29, said after the loss.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, the men in blue suffered early setbacks as both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill got out for ducks. But Tilak and skipper Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship with controlled aggression, stitching a 24-ball 49-run partnership.

ALSO READ | WI vs ENG, 1st T20I: West Indies wins by 4 wickets in record run chase

Even after Tilak departed, Suryakumar continued to apply pressure on the Proteas with Rinku Singh on the other side and managed to add 70 runs for the fourth wicket. However, despite Rinku’s 39-ball 69*, South Africa managed to restrict India to 180/7 in 19.3 overs when rain stopped play. Tilak opines that the reason for India’s inability to go big in the death overs was due to rain and a wet outfield.

“It’s always challenging to play in South Africa but we’re well prepared for it. Even in this match after things didn’t go our openers way. Suryakumar, Rinku and myself, we got into rhythm and we scored well. But because of rain and wet outfield it went their [South Africa’s] way,” he said.

India is now in a spot of bother as the next T20I, scheduled to happen on Thursday, is a must-win, at least to level the series as the first match was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. “We’re doing pretty well so we’ll stick to our basics. We will have to plan better with regards to our bowling.” says Tilak.

Related Topics

Tilak Varma /

Suryakumar Yadav /

Rinku Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO: Markram, Shamsi spells shifted momentum towards South Africa, says Tilak after 2nd T20I loss
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Australia’s Khawaja won’t wear shoes with Gaza messages, says Cummins
    AFP
  3. Moment was everything, says LeBron James on son Bronny’s debut for Southern Cal
    AP
  4. Arsenal finishes successful Champions League group campaign with PSV draw
    Reuters
  5. After Champions League exit, Man United can turn attention to improving in Premier League: Ten Hag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Australia’s Khawaja won’t wear shoes with Gaza messages, says Cummins
    AFP
  2. VIDEO: Markram, Shamsi spells shifted momentum towards South Africa, says Tilak after 2nd T20I loss
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Hendricks stars as South Africa beats India by five wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND A vs SA A, 1st unofficial Test: Struggle for India A bowlers as South Africa A score 298 at end of second day
    PTI
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest wicket-takers in the current edition of the VHT
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO: Markram, Shamsi spells shifted momentum towards South Africa, says Tilak after 2nd T20I loss
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Australia’s Khawaja won’t wear shoes with Gaza messages, says Cummins
    AFP
  3. Moment was everything, says LeBron James on son Bronny’s debut for Southern Cal
    AP
  4. Arsenal finishes successful Champions League group campaign with PSV draw
    Reuters
  5. After Champions League exit, Man United can turn attention to improving in Premier League: Ten Hag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment