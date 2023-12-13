VIDEO: Markram, Shamsi spells shifted momentum towards South Africa, says Tilak after 2nd T20I loss

India slumped to a five-wicket loss (DLS method) in a rain-marred T20I against South Africa at Saint George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

All-rounder Tilak Varma feels the spells from Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram coupled with a wet outfield were the reasons for India to go down 0-1 in the three-match T20I series.

“I think the wicket was a bit slower in the first innings when we batted. The new ball was slightly seaming but in the later part of the innings, when Markram and Shamsi were bowling, we didn’t expect the ball to grip and turn. Their spells worked in favour of their side, otherwise we could’ve reached 200-plus,” the 21-year-old, who scored a 20-ball 29, said after the loss.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, the men in blue suffered early setbacks as both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill got out for ducks. But Tilak and skipper Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship with controlled aggression, stitching a 24-ball 49-run partnership.

Even after Tilak departed, Suryakumar continued to apply pressure on the Proteas with Rinku Singh on the other side and managed to add 70 runs for the fourth wicket. However, despite Rinku’s 39-ball 69*, South Africa managed to restrict India to 180/7 in 19.3 overs when rain stopped play. Tilak opines that the reason for India’s inability to go big in the death overs was due to rain and a wet outfield.

“It’s always challenging to play in South Africa but we’re well prepared for it. Even in this match after things didn’t go our openers way. Suryakumar, Rinku and myself, we got into rhythm and we scored well. But because of rain and wet outfield it went their [South Africa’s] way,” he said.

India is now in a spot of bother as the next T20I, scheduled to happen on Thursday, is a must-win, at least to level the series as the first match was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. “We’re doing pretty well so we’ll stick to our basics. We will have to plan better with regards to our bowling.” says Tilak.