T20I Rankings: India goes seven points clear of England at top

India went seven points clear of England at the top of the ICC T20 rankings following its narrow series win over Australia in Hyderabad.

Down 0-1 against touring the Australia, the Rohit Sharma-led India bounced back in style to level the series in Nagpur before Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav's fifties in the deciding rubber on Sunday sealed a 2-1 win.

The six-wicket final over win improved its ranking by one point to 268 points, a seven-point lead over its closest rival in England in the ICC T20 rankings released on Monday.

The upcoming three-match series against South Africa will give India a chance to consolidate its lead at the top ahead of the World Cup in Australia.

The Proteas occupy third place on the team rankings with 258 points but could stake its claim in the upcoming series commencing at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Also Read Late drama as Pakistan level T20 series against England

Incidentally, it was Pakistan's narrow three-run win over England in the fourth game in Karachi on Sunday that helped India increase its lead.

That series remains tied at two games apiece, with plenty of rankings points still to play for during the final three matches in Lahore.

Pakistan is currently tied with South Africa for third place on the team rankings with 258 points but could rise as high as second by winning the remaining three matches against England.

England on the other hand will maintain second place on the rankings should it win one of those contests.

Reigning World Cup champion Australia, which is placed sixth, dropped one point to 250 following its series loss to India.

Australia is slated to play six matches -- against West Indies, England and India (warm-up) -- before it gets the chance to defend its trophy at home.