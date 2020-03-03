ICC Test Rankings: India retains top spot, Kohli remains second

India on Tuesday retained its number one spot and captain Virat Kohli remained static at second in the ICC Test rankings despite a dismal series loss against New Zealand.

India has 116 rating points, six more than New Zealand with third-placed Australia accumulating 108 points. The 0-2 result against New Zealand was India’s first series loss in the World Test Championship.

Kohli remains in second position in the batting rankings despite a forgettable Test series in which he made 38 runs in four innings, the ICC said in a statement.

New Zealand opener Tom Blundell and his Indian counterpart Prithvi Shaw and debutant paceman Kyle Jamieson were among the biggest movers in the rankings, released on Tuesday.

Blundell had a successful series against India, scoring 117 runs in four innings, with one half-century, which put him among the top two run-scorers in the series.

READ | Tim Southee defends Virat Kohli’s outburst in second Test

The performance meant he was rewarded with a jump of 27 places to No. 46. Shaw, who returned for his first series since his Test debut against West Indies in 2018, and made 54 in the first innings of the Christchurch Test, rose 17 places to No.76.

Australia’s Steve Smith retained his top spot, holding a 25-point advantage over Kohli. Smith’s apprentice Marnus Labuschagne jumped one spot to round off the top three, taking the place of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes and India opener Mayank Agarwal moved a spot each and swapped places to break into and fall out of the top 10 respectively.

Among bowlers, Tim Southee’s Player of the Series winning performance against India took him into the top five, with a jump of two places to No.4, while Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult returned to the top 10, gaining four places each to occupy the seventh and ninth positions respectively.

But the biggest gainer was Jamieson, who rose from No. 80 to 43.

The towering pacer also gained big on the all-rounders’ table, rising 26 places to No. 22 following his handy knock of 49 runs in the first innings at Christchurch.