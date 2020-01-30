U-19 World Cup: Bangladesh beats South Africa to enter semifinals

Bangladesh dished out a clinical all-round performance to beat host South Africa by 104 runs and enter the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Bangladesh rode on half-centuries from opener Tanzid Hasan (80 off 84 balls), Shahadat Hossain (74 off 76) and Towhid Hridoy (51 off 73) to post a competitive 261 for 5.

The South Africans were below-par with the ball as two out of the five Bangladesh wickets were run-outs.

Off-spinner Pheko Moletsane (2/41) and Tiaan van Vuuren (1/46) were the only wicket-takers for the home team.

South Africa was no better with the bat also as left-arm orthodox bowler Rakibul Hasan returned with impressive figures of 5/19 while Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/41) scalped two wickets to bowl the host out for 157 in 42.3 overs.

Middle-order batsman Luke Beaufort top-scored for South Africa with a 91-ball 60, while opener Jonathan Bird made 35 but their contributions were not enough to see the team through.

Bangladesh will play New Zealand in the second semifinal in Potchefstroom on February 6. New Zealand had beaten West Indies by two wickets on Wednesday.