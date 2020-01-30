U-19 World Cup 2020: Australia batsman penalised for deliberate elbow contact with Indian pacer

Australia opening batsman Sam Fanning has been handed two demerit points for making a deliberate elbow contact with Indian pacer Akash Singh during their quarterfinal match at the ICC U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

According to a statement released by the ICC, Fanning has been found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

India had won the match by 74 runs on Tuesday.

REPORT| ICC U-19 World Cup: India beats Australia to seal spot in semis

“The act was deemed as inappropriate and the batsman was found to have violated Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to ‘inappropriate physical contact with another player during an international match’,” the ICC statement read.

“Level 1 breach of such an event carries a penalty of an official reprimand and a penalty of one or two demerit points.”

Fanning admitted to the offence after the game and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup match referee Graeme Labrooy.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Wayne Knights as well as fourth umpire Asif Yaqoob.

IND vs AUS, QF: as it happened

The incident occurred on the first ball of the 31st over during Australia’s run-chase, when Fanning, batting on 48, stuck his elbow out which made contact with Akash while completing the run.

The bowler seemed unimpressed and replays confirmed that it had been done on purpose.

Fanning top-scored with 75 in Australia’s chase of 234, in which it fell short by 74 runs.