Women's T20 World Cup: NZ bowlers shine in low-scoring thriller against Bangladesh

Hayley Jensen and Leigh Kasperek took three wickets each as New Zealand beat Bangladesh in a low-scoring thriller at the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup on Saturday.

After being bowled out for 91, the bowlers upped their ante to dismiss Bangladesh for 74; just 17 runs short of their target at the Junction Oval. The White Ferns defended the lowest score ever in the competition.

Ritu Moni, who recorded the best bowling figures (4/18) of the tournament so far, will be disappointed that her side couldn’t cross the line.

Batswoman Rachel Priest steered New Zealand to 33 without loss. Then, captain Salma Khatun stepped in to halt the flow by removing her opposite number Sophie Devine for 12. She trapped Priest lbw for 25 a few balls later. Suzie Bates (15) looked in good rhythm before Ritu ran through her gate.

Next, Maddy Green was stumped by Nigar Sultana Joty off Rumana Ahmed. The pressure continued to mount as Katey Martin perished for six — caught at point by Fahima Khatun off Ritu.

Anna Petersen had to depart when Fargana Hoque Pinky ran in from long-on to take a stunning diving catch off Ritu, while an impressive take from Fahima stopped Amelia Kerr (5) from saving the day. Ritu ended her stint with the first four-wicket haul for Bangladesh in the Cup and Rumana took her second when Kasperek was stumped for two.

New Zealand lost its last eight wickets for just 25 runs.

It was only the third time the White Ferns had been kept under 100 runs in a World Cup match but it was clear they weren’t going to go down without a fight.

Bangladesh soon had batting woes of their own.

Held at 32/3 at the midway point, Bangladesh’s eagerness to lower the required rate proved costly as Fargana Hoque and Ritu Moni were both run-out.

Jensen took her second scalp when she trapped Rumana lbw for one before Bates caught Sobhana Mostaray for seven at mid-on off Devine.

Jahanara Alam was the seventh player to depart when she was bowled by spinner Kerr, before Jensen took her third scalp in the same manner against Fahima.

Salma could only manage four before she was bowled by Kasperek, who claimed her third against Nigar Sultana (21) in the final over to seal the win.

New Zealand will meet Australia on Monday, and the winner will reach the semifinals.